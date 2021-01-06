ACHS instructor, tech club readies for streaming a sports season like no other

While the Lancer Tech Club has recorded and broadcasted sporting events for years, its role is needed now more than ever as families and loved ones are not able to sit in on games this winter. Cargill and students in the club have prepared for the planned Jan. 7 kickoff of sports at the high school, which marks the first athletic contests since the pandemic was declared in March.

The club plans to use three cameras in the ACHS gym, including one on the wall that moves back and forth to capture the action and two stationary cameras, all of which transmit back to its studio. Cargill and students will add content to the production in streaming the games on its online and social media platforms.

“We’re going to do as many games as we can,” Cargill said. “We don’t know what the end product is going to look like.”

In more than 17 years with Amherst schools division, Cargill has helped the high school and two middle schools’ students learn multimedia in a real-word setting through hands-on experience. The club, which unofficially started 16 years ago, began streaming football games in 2011.

Cargill estimates the club has filmed more than 3,500 events, including the aftermath of the tornado that ripped through the Elon community in spring 2018, and has live streamed more than 2,500 events.