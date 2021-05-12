ACSA board balks on allowing developers' payments of availability fees over years

When Pugh asked if ACSA staff has the ability to accommodate the 30% initial payment and keep up with the rest of payments, Hopkins said they would find a way to make it work.

“We’ve got to find a way to promote economic growth here and get past these huge fees for developers so they will come here and develop,” Hopkins said.

“We don’t have huge fees,” Perrow said in response, adding some may consider them low.

Hopkins clarified his remark to say “huge fees as perceived by the development community.” The Amherst County Economic Development Authority supports the move, he added.

Board member Tom Martin said the ACSA board’s purpose is to ensure water and sewer service is provided to customers, and he does not support extending developers’ payment of availability fees over the span of several years. If county officials see the fees as a hindrance to economic development, the county’s board of supervisors and EDA should tackle that issue rather than the ACSA board, Martin said.

The vote to remove the item from proposed code changes coming forth in June was unanimous.