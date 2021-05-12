ACSA board balks on allowing developers' payments of availability fees over years

The Amherst County Service Authority’s board of directors during its May 4 meeting shot down a potential measure that would allow developers to pay availability fees over several years with agreed-upon percentage installment payments of the fees being added to regular billings.
ACSA executive director Robert Hopkins brought the suggested move as part of several code changes the authority will consider in upcoming months. Hopkins in his written report used term “high availability fees,” which board member Turner Perrow said he does not agree with.
“We don’t have high availability fees,” Perrow said, adding he didn’t want the authority to inadvertently label itself.
Hopkins’ report stated allowing payment of availability fees over time is a business friendly initiative and improves the ACSA’s perception in the business and development community.
“We’re at a competitive disadvantage,” Hopkins told the board in regard to attracting development.
Board member David Pugh said he doesn’t support allowing payment of the availability fees over several years with a 30% initial payment of the total fee. He described the fees as the cost of doing business. An availability fee is one-time charge paid prior to connection to the authority’s water and sewer facilities based on the system capacity estimated to be used by the connection.
When Pugh asked if ACSA staff has the ability to accommodate the 30% initial payment and keep up with the rest of payments, Hopkins said they would find a way to make it work.
“We’ve got to find a way to promote economic growth here and get past these huge fees for developers so they will come here and develop,” Hopkins said.
“We don’t have huge fees,” Perrow said in response, adding some may consider them low.
Hopkins clarified his remark to say “huge fees as perceived by the development community.” The Amherst County Economic Development Authority supports the move, he added.
Board member Tom Martin said the ACSA board’s purpose is to ensure water and sewer service is provided to customers, and he does not support extending developers’ payment of availability fees over the span of several years. If county officials see the fees as a hindrance to economic development, the county’s board of supervisors and EDA should tackle that issue rather than the ACSA board, Martin said.
The vote to remove the item from proposed code changes coming forth in June was unanimous.
Also during the meeting, the ACSA voted to authorize Hopkins to sign off an agreement with Amherst County regarding protection of authority infrastructure during the third phase of the Riveredge Trail extension project close to the James River.
The planned trail extension’s construction is within an ACSA easement and atop the authority’s James River trunk sanitary sewer that serves the south half of Madison Heights, which Hopkins reported presents numerous concerns that are addressed in the agreement. Construction on the trail extension project is planned to start this week, according to Hopkins.
In another matter, the board authorized Hopkins to proceed with an agreement regarding a sanitary sewer extension in the area of West Vail Court in northern Madison Heights. In 2019 the owner of several properties near West Vail Court contacted Hopkins about the possibility of a sewer extension for a four-unit residential building with a failing drainfield, according to authority documents.
Over the next year the parties worked out a sewer extension plan that would serve the building and a nearby 10-unit residential building. Hopkins said the extension would result in 14 immediate connections, and any future buildings must connect to the sewer system, according to the agreement.