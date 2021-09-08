ACSA director: Leasing CVTC space 'very viable opportunity'

Hopkins said the authority locating there could serve as a “catalyst” in triggering redevelopment, as the campus has more than 300 acres and roughly 90 other buildings. He added the Lower Rapidan could also lend itself well to medical and dental office space and also suggested a county annex building with departments facing space issues in the county’s administration building in Amherst relocating to the southern end of the county where much of their work is focused.

Hopkins said the current redevelopment preliminary plans calls for a new, major entrance off Route 210, which could be sited to go right past the Lower Rapidan, making those buildings easily accessible off a major highway for ACSA customers. Building 10 could also provide a drive-through window, which he said would be popular with customers.

The current service authority office on Phelps Road next a former school that recently opened as The Westie, 41 renovated apartments, has been the ACSA’s headquarters since 1955. It was enlarged in 1963, 1968 and 1980 and has issues with lack of interior space to add staff and is considering out-of-date, according to county documents.