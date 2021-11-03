ACSA, EDA boards discuss utility fees' effects on developers

The governing boards of the Amherst County Service Authority and the Economic Development Authority recently engaged in lengthy discussion on the effect of utility fees on local developers.
Both boards met during an Oct. 20 work session where the topic of availability fees was discussed. Some in the business community have expressed to the EDA they feel the fees are too high. A SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) analysis done as part of the EDA’s strategic plan states the cost of water and sewer utilities is a perceived weakness and a “government-service authority” is a perceived threat, a reference to previous makeup of the ACSA board that included all elected supervisors.
More than 40 businesses were interviewed and surveyed as part of the update to the strategic plan earlier this year, according to Victoria Hanson, executive director of the EDA. The Amherst County Board of Supervisors in the past two years has added two citizen members to the ACSA board, which previously was made up solely by the board of supervisors, in an effort to become perceived as more business friendly.
Chad Eby, chair of the EDA’s board, said one positive from the businesses’ concerns of high utility fees is fostering dialogue between both bodies.
“…We’re all here. It has brought us together,” Eby said. “At the end of the day, it’s probably a net positive some of the businesses mentioned this.”
Turner Perrow, one of the two recently appointed citizen ACSA board members, said availability fees pay for the backbone of the water authority’s system. He said his feeling is those particular fees should address the ACSA’s capital needs and not tie in so much to the budget for daily operations.
“I would like to see a bit of an overhaul of our financial system because I don’t think the reporting helps our decision-making ability,” Perrow said.
A snapshot on regional water and sewer fees for residential hookups provided to both boards shows the ACSA connection fees are $1,500 each for water and sewer while availability fees are $3,000 for water and $4,500 for sewer. The combined cost of $10,500 is higher than the city of Lynchburg and Campbell County and lower than Bedford County.
Connection and availability fees for businesses was not part of handouts during the meeting.
EDA board member Patrick Dreher said some businesses have said the upfront availability fee is debilitating.
“We’re all in this together,” Dreher said of mutually examining ways to help developers. “I want a win-win.”
The EDA board emphasized a need to change the perception of Amherst County among the development community and draw more activity north of the James River.
Tom Martin, who serves on the ACSA board and the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, noted differences Amherst County has with neighboring localities that in some cases have more revenues.
“We’ve got aging infrastructure we have to deal with,” Martin said of the ACSA system. “There’s reasons we have to charge fees.”
Both boards’ members spoke in favor of making the fees’ calculation process transparent and easy to understand, particularly among developers, and looking at ways to help applicants.
“I think the message should be: Amherst County is open for business,” Martin said. “We definitely want to come to the table to help you locate here. We’re going to do everything we can to do that.”
Hanson said some of the ACSA fees are hard on development prospects, such as a hotel.
“A lot of them will come and expect the county to give them a lot with availability fees or spread it out so they don’t have to pay up front,” she said.
Perrow, of the ACSA board, said the service authority can’t show favoritism in its rates and fees, while noting it can work out an agreement with the EDA for funding to bridge the gap in some cases.
“A developer is thinking ‘I can’t afford that,’” said Dan Sweeney, the EDA board’s treasurer. “Well, that’s a line we need to get them over. Are there ways we can help them finance it?”
The EDA receives tax revenue from the county in the form of a penny a 5-cent real estate tax increase passed about five years ago, which brings in more than $200,000 annually. “I’d love to dedicate [some of that revenue] toward the water authority in some way to develop growth,” Sweeney said. “That’s what we we’re all about.”
The EDA could leverage some of that money to help with fees, he suggested. No final decisions were made at the workshop but the two boards agreed to meet more often in 2022 to discuss measures to help the development community.
EDA board member Calvin Kennon said an essential step is making sure small business owners and applicants, not just large corporations, have a clear understanding of the fees up front and possible relief measures.
“We’ve had some business owners be surprised by it,” Kennon said of certain utility fees. “Not everybody is a developer.”
Robert Hopkins, the ACSA’s director, said the service authority does all it can to keep from raising rates on residential customers and availability fees are part of its annual budget. He said some revenue stream would have to make up for its absence.
The boards also discussed the upcoming Madison Heights master plan, a county effort to improve development opportunities from the intersection of U.S. 29 Business and Virginia 130 to the James River, and focusing on the same potential spots to develop.
Eby also noted a major priority is marketing more than 300 acres of the Central Virginia Training Center, a state-run medical facility that moved out its last resident in spring 2020, for future redevelopment.
“We should be in a role that we are supporting the planners, the developers, the other authorities… the board of supervisors,” Perrow said, referring to the service authority. “So we need to probably do a better job of being a service provider. We should be a support group and making sure we are providing the best value we could provide to our customers. But we also need to have a seat at the table when the planners, the developers, are making decisions...”
EDA board member Michael Russell addressed the county’s barriers and challenges, such as not being on the receiving end of state money from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission in recent years. Russell said as the county looks to foster more commercial growth, the boards are in dire need of commonality of purpose, adding: “Where are we going? And how do we get there?”