ACSA, EDA boards discuss utility fees' effects on developers

Tom Martin, who serves on the ACSA board and the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, noted differences Amherst County has with neighboring localities that in some cases have more revenues.

“We’ve got aging infrastructure we have to deal with,” Martin said of the ACSA system. “There’s reasons we have to charge fees.”

Both boards’ members spoke in favor of making the fees’ calculation process transparent and easy to understand, particularly among developers, and looking at ways to help applicants.

“I think the message should be: Amherst County is open for business,” Martin said. “We definitely want to come to the table to help you locate here. We’re going to do everything we can to do that.”

Hanson said some of the ACSA fees are hard on development prospects, such as a hotel.

“A lot of them will come and expect the county to give them a lot with availability fees or spread it out so they don’t have to pay up front,” she said.

Perrow, of the ACSA board, said the service authority can’t show favoritism in its rates and fees, while noting it can work out an agreement with the EDA for funding to bridge the gap in some cases.