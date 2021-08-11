ACSA looks into relocating main office to newer portion of CVTC campus

“That’s just going to promote good use of that area,” Perrow said. “I think that idea has merit.”

Hopkins also addressed recent efforts to extend a utility line on Colony Road to the CVTC campus entrance and tie into to the site’s water system to maintain water service to the VC Mobile Home Park and five buildings in the lower Rapidan area.

Hopkins said the existing water and sewer infrastructure at CVTC is old, in poor condition and the ACSA doesn’t want to accept any of it into the public system as part of campus redevelopment. The main water system piping ranges from 62 years old to 70, he said.

CVTC’s sanitary sewer, which Hopkins said is old and failing, is a bigger issue with much stormwater inflow and groundwater infiltration into the piping, adding to water going through the meters, particularly after heavy rains. The authority’s assistant director, formerly an environment of care director at CVTC, did much work to tighten the system and disconnect vacated campus buildings but ACSA continues to bill CVTC for significant sewerage even when most of the buildings are no longer used, according to Hopkins.

“ACSA does not want to take over sewer infrastructure in such poor condition; it must be all replaced as part of the campus redevelopment,” Hopkins wrote in a staff report.