ACSA looks into relocating main office to newer portion of CVTC campus

The Amherst County Service Authority’s executive director has publicly expressed interest in relocating the authority’s headquarters to one of the Central Virginia Training Center’s renovated buildings.
Bob Hopkins, the ACSA’s director, raised the idea during the authority board of directors’ Aug. 3 meeting. He said he has spoken with state officials about leasing north wings of the Building 10 in the Lower Rapidan area, a cluster of renovated buildings that are in much better condition than the majority of older, deteriorating structures on the Madison Heights campus.
CVTC, a state-run campus that, for more than 100 years, has operated as a facility for people with disabilities and medical issues, is closed and has not had any residents on site since April 2020. The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance and Central Virginia government officials are working to market the roughly 350-acre property for future redevelopment.
The authority’s board in January discussed the need for an overhaul of its current headquarters on Phelps Road in Madison Heights, which Hopkins said has been its operations center for roughly the past 66 years. It regularly has five to six employees while the authority’s entire staff totals 22, Hopkins said during the January work session.
The board agreed a facility, either new or renovated, with more adequate space for employees, customers and meeting capabilities, is needed and renting also is an option.
Hopkins said the state invested millions of dollars into the Lower Rapidan section of CVTC and space there could work well for the main office.
“I don’t know why I haven’t thought about it before,” Hopkins said. “It’s going to be right in the middle of the redevelopment area.”
No decisions have been made and Hopkins addressed the matter during a staff report session that covered a range of topics affecting the authority, which serves more than 6,300 public water accounts and more than 1,100 sewer accounts, all in the Madison Heights area. Hopkins said a drive-thru service window easily could be located at an office at CVTC, a goal of the authority.
He said he has walked through Building 10 at the lower Rapidan area with state officials and will speak with them about setting up a future tour for ACSA board members.
Hopkins said he thinks Building 10 also has a potential to become an annex building for Amherst County government offices in the most populated area of the county. Some county employees spend the majority of their work time in Madison Heights, he said.
“I spoke with several departments,” Hopkins said. “They’re running out of room. They need to grow.”
Board member Turner Perrow said he couldn’t speak toward a county annex site but he thinks a possible move for the authority’s main office is worth considering.
“That’s just going to promote good use of that area,” Perrow said. “I think that idea has merit.”
Hopkins also addressed recent efforts to extend a utility line on Colony Road to the CVTC campus entrance and tie into to the site’s water system to maintain water service to the VC Mobile Home Park and five buildings in the lower Rapidan area.
Hopkins said the existing water and sewer infrastructure at CVTC is old, in poor condition and the ACSA doesn’t want to accept any of it into the public system as part of campus redevelopment. The main water system piping ranges from 62 years old to 70, he said.
CVTC’s sanitary sewer, which Hopkins said is old and failing, is a bigger issue with much stormwater inflow and groundwater infiltration into the piping, adding to water going through the meters, particularly after heavy rains. The authority’s assistant director, formerly an environment of care director at CVTC, did much work to tighten the system and disconnect vacated campus buildings but ACSA continues to bill CVTC for significant sewerage even when most of the buildings are no longer used, according to Hopkins.
“ACSA does not want to take over sewer infrastructure in such poor condition; it must be all replaced as part of the campus redevelopment,” Hopkins wrote in a staff report.
“I don’t see any reason why we would ever want to accept lines that are that old [into the ACSA system],” board member Tom Martin said.
Martin stressed the need for completion of a master plan for the CVTC site that can guide decisions, including the fate of many buildings there. County Administrator Dean Rodgers said some feel structures should be demolished, a costly endeavor, but developers that specialize in restoration of historic structures may see the campus as a “goldmine of potential.”