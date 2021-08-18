Additional interim safety measures taken at U.S. 29-Va. 151 intersection

While a long-term transportation improvement project at the intersection of U.S. 29 and Virginia 151 in Amherst County is in design, the Virginia Department of Transportation, in coordination with Amherst County officials, continues to look into interim steps to improve safety at this location.
In 2015, additional warning signs and enhanced pavement markings were installed at the intersection. In 2018, dynamic (flashing) warning signs were installed in advance of the intersection to alert motorists to the possibility of traffic entering the roadway.
“VDOT recently conducted an evaluation of crash data since that installation and determined that there has been a significant reduction in crashes and in the severity of crashes, injuries and property damage,” the department said in a news release. “While these improvements have made a difference, an additional interim measure has been undertaken.”
Transverse rumble strips will be installed across the U.S. 29 travel lanes in advance of the intersection. The rumble strips are used to alert drivers of a need to slow down, stop or of other upcoming changes, like an intersection, that may not be anticipated by a driver. They transmit an audible sound and vibration to alert drivers to a potential hazard ahead.
The rumble strips are scheduled for installation this month.
“VDOT will continue to monitor the effectiveness of these countermeasures in anticipation of the intersection improvement project slated to be advertised in 2024,” the release said.
County Administrator Dean Rodgers said significant changes to improve the intersection’s safety are built into VDOT’s long range budget.
“However, given the very long time line for such improvements, [the Amherst County Board of Supervisors has] continued to press VDOT for interim measures to improve safety and are pleased that VDOT has identified additional measures and funding to make the intersection safer,” Rodgers said in an email.
- Justin Faulconer
- Justin Faulconer