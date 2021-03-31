Adopt-a-senior initiative underway at Amherst high school

The roughly 285 seniors set to graduate from the high school in June are going through a much different final-year experience in the era of COVID-19 than other previous class.

To make sure the students know they are appreciated, Amherst County High School recently launched an adopt-a-senior campaign to give them support heading into the final months of the 2020-21 school year.

Robin Holmes, the ACHS librarian who was instrumental in the initiative, said seniors have missed out on sports, activities and experiences for just more than a year now, going back to their junior years, even though school reopened with a hybrid model of in-person and remote learning.

“We just wanted to do something to remind them we all still think about them and care about them,” Holmes said.

She recently sent a flier out to all Amherst County Public Schools employees asking that they consider adopting a senior and also has extended the invitation to the Amherst County community, she said.

Students fill out a form with information about their favorite colors and foods, where they like gift cards from and other interests, and those who adopt them can send on items through the school or to their home, Holmes said.