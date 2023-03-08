Amherst County prides itself on providing quality education excellence at all levels and is the home of Adult and Career Education of Central Virginia (ACE) located in Madison Heights. The program serves the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell and the city of Lynchburg.

The office is located at the Amherst Education Center next to Monelison Middle school. The program manager has been Dr. Luke Saechao since 2014. He ensures the program is staffed with dedicated licensed professional teachers, tutors, and volunteers to operate a successful program serving the region’s adults 18 years and older or those ages 16-17 and have been released from compulsory attendance.

In today’s competitive work environment, only the best candidates are hired. Often, adults find they need to improve their education if they do not complete high school, upskill to be promoted, or pursue another career. The most basic jobs require a high school diploma or equivalency to advance. The General Education Development (GED) certification serves as a high school equivalency, thus meeting that need.

The Amherst GED classes are taught at the Amherst Education Center on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. All ACE GED prep and English Language Acquisition (ELA) classes and services are FREE, with open enrollment, which means a student can start any time.

Pre-registration can be completed on the ACE website (www.centralvaadulted.com). Still, with open enrollment, a prospective student can set up an appointment with the teacher to attend class and complete the registration. Each student takes a series of tests to determine the appropriate study plan to complete the GED requirements as quickly as possible. The study plan is customized to the individual’s current realities and time available for attending classes and studying.

Some adults may find attending classes impossible and prefer a total self-study program like the National External Diploma Program (NEDP), a distance learning education program. The study plan relies on life skills and experiences and is competency-based instead of a series of standardized tests like the GED. An NEDP Assessor is available for necessary meetings in an advisory capacity. When the program is completed, the student earns an adult high school diploma from Amherst County Public Schools.

Statistically, adults with high school diplomas or equivalencies are more likely to be employed. They can experience incremental earnings of $8,600 annually, which equates to more than $258,000 more in a work cycle of 30 years. Increased earnings improve the family, the neighborhood, and the overall economy.

One of the major services provided by ACE for Amherst County is a program designed for foreign-born residents that need to improve their English language. ACE entered a partnership with First Baptist Church of Monroe in January to provide a classroom and teacher support volunteer. The current class is taught on Monday evenings from 4:15 to 6:45.

As participation increases, expansion is possible. The church is conveniently located to serve the approximately 800 foreign-born residents. Of the foreign-born population, approximately 350 “speak English less well.” English is necessary to improve communication skills such as reading, writing, listening, speaking, and comprehension at work, at their child’s school, and shopping and functioning in the community.

The class teaches vocabulary, conversational speaking, writing, and comprehension. Some of the county’s foreign-born population have advanced degrees from their native country but need assistance to maximize their work opportunities. The program is recommended for all adult family members.

The Monroe ELL class is taught by Ms. Jennifer Tenbusschen a dedicated professional educator with undergraduate and graduate degrees in linguistics with focus on English Language Acquisition. Her eight (8) years of teaching includes several major universities. This is her second year with ACE, teaching ELL in Amherst County and Lynchburg.

In addition to the foundational skills and the GED, NEDP, and ELA, ACE offers Integrated Education and Training (IET) programs. IET programs are fast-paced and include basic education skills to fill academic gaps and soft skills for work readiness. Contextualized instruction is also included to prepare participants for the technical training that leads to industry-recognized certifications. These IET classes concentrate on in-demand fields, furthering one’s career path.

Graduates can often gain immediate employment with higher pay rates. One class currently in high demand and very popular is the Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). The CDL classes, when completed, provide a Class-A license, and recent graduates have gained immediate employment. For details, check the ACE website www.centralvaadulted.com or call (434) 528-6494.