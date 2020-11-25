After monthslong delay, Elon Ruritan Club celebrates opening of new building

As a result of the extensive damage, the club’s board voted to demolish what remained and erect a new building in its place. The demolition took place in the fall of 2018.

Tucker, who came to the area in 1986 to serve as pastor of Elon Presbyterian Church and was the club’s president when the tornado struck, said the building has been “in many ways a center of the community since the mid-50s.” The property previously served as the hub for the former American Legion Post 100 and was deeded to the Ruritan club once the post disbanded.

Back when he was a child, John Oblinger recalled always being right in the middle of “any action going on” at the building. He said he has photos of when he was young and the original building was under construction. Like so many times before, when the time came to demolish the remaining structure and begin construction on the new space, Oblinger once again found himself in the middle of the action.

Oblinger said in addition to donating his time and resources to the build he was responsible for coordinating with the contractor on behalf of the club’s rebuilding committee.

“We’re real satisfied … I don’t know anything right now that I’d change. I think it’s pretty much everything we intended to have,” Oblinger said.