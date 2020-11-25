After monthslong delay, Elon Ruritan Club celebrates opening of new building

After months of delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Elon Ruritan Club welcomed the community in celebrating its new building with an open house and dedication in mid- November.
Barry Tucker, former president of the Elon Ruritan Club, said the club wanted to introduce the community to a new building built on the same spot as the previous one.
“We need to say thank you to the folks that helped us rebuild,” Tucker said. “We had a tremendous response to put this all together and so we want to say thank you to all those folks.”
Tucker said the club originally had planned to hold the open house around March with construction essentially complete at that time, but the onset of the coronavirus forced them to postpone. They tried in August but again had to postpone.
Despite the delay, the club has been able to rent out the building occasionally during the past few months, Elon Ruritan Club President Michelle Douthat said.
Once entering the building, inside on the left wall is a collection of engraved bricks salvaged from the old building. Douthat said the memorial bricks were a way to “tie in the old building with the new.”
For decades, the club’s building on Virginia 130 served as a community meeting place before suffering major damage from a tornado that ravaged the Elon-area in April 2018. Like numerous other structures that were either destroyed or severely damaged, the building’s roof received major damage and partially collapsed.
As a result of the extensive damage, the club’s board voted to demolish what remained and erect a new building in its place. The demolition took place in the fall of 2018.
Tucker, who came to the area in 1986 to serve as pastor of Elon Presbyterian Church and was the club’s president when the tornado struck, said the building has been “in many ways a center of the community since the mid-50s.” The property previously served as the hub for the former American Legion Post 100 and was deeded to the Ruritan club once the post disbanded.
Back when he was a child, John Oblinger recalled always being right in the middle of “any action going on” at the building. He said he has photos of when he was young and the original building was under construction. Like so many times before, when the time came to demolish the remaining structure and begin construction on the new space, Oblinger once again found himself in the middle of the action.
Oblinger said in addition to donating his time and resources to the build he was responsible for coordinating with the contractor on behalf of the club’s rebuilding committee.
“We’re real satisfied … I don’t know anything right now that I’d change. I think it’s pretty much everything we intended to have,” Oblinger said.
While the building’s basement currently is unfinished, Oblinger said they will continue to finish it as funds become available.
In total, Tucker estimated construction cost about $300,000 but that figure was offset by people either donating or volunteering labor.
“There’s a difference between the cost to put it back together and the value to put it back together. We had a lot of materials donated, a lot of stuff discounted, a lot of people come in here and work at no cost,” Tucker said. “We had a lot of help.”
Douthat said the dedication of the club’s new building was another step toward healing from the devastation the 2018 tornado brought to the Elon community. The Amherst Disaster Recovery Group, which formed following the disaster, assisted affected families and closed its final case over the summer.
“I think after the tornado, just the people that came together in this little community, it was overwhelming to see,” Douthat said. “Just to see neighbors coming out and helping rebuild, not only the houses, and the neighborhoods, and the families, but the Ruritan [club], too.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!