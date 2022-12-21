After three years, Amherst murder case awaits trial date with competency review pending

Three years and roughly three months after the shooting death of John Bell Austin in Madison Heights, a trial date still has not been set for his son, who faces a murder charge in connection with the killing, following multiple delays centered on the defendant's mental capacity.

Chris Hamilton Austin, 51, is charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in commission of a felony, which stems from the Oct. 1, 2019 incident on Riverview Road. Amherst County Sheriff's deputies responded that afternoon to the house of the elder Austin, 83, and found him dead from a gunshot wound, law enforcement has said.

Chris Austin, his son, was arrested at the scene. Mark Arthur, one of his two attorneys, has said he acted in self-defense.

According to court documents filed in Amherst Circuit Court, Austin has seen a medical professional at Johnson Health Center in the past. As part of the investigation into his father's death, a prescription for Risperdal, an anti-psychotic, was found in Chris Austin's room in the home, court documents sate. Additionally, in witness accounts and his counsel's interaction with him, he has exhibited signs of post-traumatic stress disorder, according to documents.

The defense believes Chris Austin may have acted on an "uncontrollable impulse" when the shooting occurred, the July 29 motion from his attorneys for a competency evaluation states.

"The defendant has been unable to assist in his defense for several months and appears to lack the capacity to comprehend the proceedings against him," the motion said.

After not communicating verbally or showing any form of controlled movement for months, the motion states his attorneys are concerned his mental state has deteriorated further.

Austin previously had two previous mental health evaluations since his arrest. In June 2021, Amherst Circuit Judge Michael Garrett at one point ruled evaluation reports supported the conclusion Austin is competent to stand trial, meaning he can understand the proceedings against him and help his attorney form a defense.

Though Austin had difficulty forming verbal responses during a June 2021 hearing, he pleaded not guilty at the time to the charges.

Heather Goodwin, the second attorney representing Chris Austin, requested another evaluation, telling Garrett in an Aug. 1 pre-trial hearing the defendant remained nonverbal in communication and it is unclear if he can stand trial.

In ordering another forensic evaluation for competency, Garrett said at the Aug. 1 hearing he saw a “noticeable difference” in Austin’s appearance and said he seemed to have lost weight since Garrett last saw the defendant in court. Garrett told Austin's attorneys Aug. 1 in court they are in a "precarious" position.

In August, the case tentatively was set to the mid-December docket call for potential scheduling but recently was forwarded to the February docket call, according to online court records.

In a Dec. 20 phone interview, Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Amber Drumheller said the results of Chris Austin's third competency evaluation are pending and, based on her most recent correspondence, he still is not communicating with the defense or Blue Ridge Regional Jail personnel. The defendant is incarcerated awaiting trial.

"It's been such a long time. He's not spoken to anyone ... it's difficult to do much if he's not speaking to anyone," Drumheller said.

Drumheller said she and Amherst County Commonwealth's Attorney Lyle Carver have each practiced law for 15 to 16 years and neither can recall a case where a defendant has gone so long without verbally communicating with his or her attorney.

If Austin cannot decide on waiving a jury trial, Drumheller said, it is expected Garrett may schedule a jury trial in the matter at some point.