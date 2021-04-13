AGAR presents upcoming performances in Amherst

Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc. (AGAR) will present recently re-constructed lute duets by Silvius Leopold Weiss online from 4 p.m. April 18 with the link to the works available until June 15. The works were re-discovered with only the melody part written by Richard Stone, co-director of internationally-known Tempesta di Mare, the Philadelphia Baroque Orchestra.

Stone reconstructed the second part of the duet and in 2019 asked another high respected lutenist, Cameron Welke, to join him in a modern premiere for Tempesta’s recital series. AGAR arranged to bring the duet program live to Amherst in 2020 but COVID-19 interfered. AGAR will present Stone and Welke in a streamed concerts of the duets, with a link that will be available on Eventbrite.com for $15 for adults and $5 for students.

Stone has performed as soloist and accompanist worldwide. The New York Times called his playing “beautiful” and “lustrously melancholy,” while the Washington Post described it as having “the energy of a rock solo and the craft of a classical cadenza.”