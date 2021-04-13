AGAR presents upcoming performances in Amherst

Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc. (AGAR) will present recently re-constructed lute duets by Silvius Leopold Weiss online from 4 p.m. April 18 with the link to the works available until June 15. The works were re-discovered with only the melody part written by Richard Stone, co-director of internationally-known Tempesta di Mare, the Philadelphia Baroque Orchestra.
Stone reconstructed the second part of the duet and in 2019 asked another high respected lutenist, Cameron Welke, to join him in a modern premiere for Tempesta’s recital series. AGAR arranged to bring the duet program live to Amherst in 2020 but COVID-19 interfered. AGAR will present Stone and Welke in a streamed concerts of the duets, with a link that will be available on Eventbrite.com for $15 for adults and $5 for students.
Stone has performed as soloist and accompanist worldwide. The New York Times called his playing “beautiful” and “lustrously melancholy,” while the Washington Post described it as having “the energy of a rock solo and the craft of a classical cadenza.”
Stone said on his blog for the orchestra: “Tempesta Di Mare’s 2019 Artist Recital Series included the modern premiere of four lute duets by Bach-contemporary Silvius Leopold Weiss (1687–1750). Rehearsing and previewing these Weiss duets with my partner Cameron Welke was some of the most fun I’ve ever had playing lute.”
Also on April 24 at 3 p.m., AGAR and Second Stage Amherst will present a new Amherst Java and Jazz concert, “Gus Miller and Friends.” Performing with Gus Miller will be Larry Scott, drummer; Gary Meisner, piano and Glenn Buck, saxophone. The performance will take place outside of Second Stage, 194 Second St., Amherst. In case of rain it will move indoors. Tickets in limited numbers as per COVID-19 restrictions are available through Eventbrite and LynchburgTickets.com. Remaining tickets can be purchased at the door at 2:30 p.m. April 24 for $10 for adults and $5 for students.
Lynn Kable of AGAR said the organization is pleased to welcome Miller, who grew up in Lynchburg, back to perform in Amherst and looks forward to the April 24 concert.