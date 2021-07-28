AGAR project brings arts to seniors receiving delivered meals

Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc.(AGAR) with partial funding from Centra and Amherst Woman’s Club, has established a program to virtually teach singing, arts, crafts and poetry to senior individuals receiving home-delivered meals through Central Virginia Alliance for Community Living (CVACL).

Participating individuals, ranging from over 65 to their 90s, attended one of CVACL’s seven Congregate Nutrition sites in the Greater Lynchburg area until the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered these all at the end of February 2020. according to AGAR. The arts program uses Grand Pads for Seniors, a cellular technology device that can be used where Internet is not currently available, and Zoom meeting technology to connect everyone.

The music program is being led by Aaron Garber, who also conducts Jefferson Choral Society and the First United Methodist Church Salem choir. The craft and arts project was designed and first conducted by Amherst painter, visual arts teacher, and retired Sweet Briar collections conservator Nancy McDearmon, in honor of the work of her friend and AGAR board member Donna Meeks.

Charlene Ryan also is teaching art classes. The Congregate Site program of CVACL is directed by Jeri Bishop.

Also during the pandemic, AGAR arranged to deliver more than 1,400 pages of poems by living poets each month to people receiving delivered meals through CVACL, Blue Ledge Meals on Wheels and Fairmont Crossing, a senior living provider in Amherst.