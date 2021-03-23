AGAR, Second Stage Amherst to host first live concert of 2021 on March 27

The concert will honor the memories of two of the great jazz pianists of the last 60 years, both of whom passed away within the last year.

Armando “Chick” Corea (1941-2021) was a composer, keyboardist, bandleader and sometimes percussionist. A groundbreaking pianist, he started playing professionally with Mongo Santamaria, then performed as a member of Miles Davis’s band in the late 1960s. Chick Corea was active in the birth of jazz fusion, and In the 1970s he formed his own band, Return to Forever, and performed often in duos with other jazz artists. Corea won 25 Grammy Awards over his long career. McCoy Tyner (1938-2020) was an extraordinary acoustic pianist, known both as a member of the John Coltrane Quartet and for his long solo career. Tyner won five Grammy Awards. Both Corea and Tyner were named as National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters.