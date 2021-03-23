AGAR, Second Stage Amherst to host first live concert of 2021 on March 27

Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc. (AGAR) in collaboration with Second Stage Amherst will present its first live concert in 2021 of Amherst Java and Jazz featuring Flat Five Lynchburg on March 27.
Performing at the 6 p.m. concert is Josh Barling, trumpet; Justin Berkley, saxophones; Matthew Billings, piano; Eric Hollandworth, bass; Caleb Gordon, guitar; and Fred Jackson, drums.
The concert will honor the memories of two of the great jazz pianists of the last 60 years, both of whom passed away within the last year.
Armando “Chick” Corea (1941-2021) was a composer, keyboardist, bandleader and sometimes percussionist. A groundbreaking pianist, he started playing professionally with Mongo Santamaria, then performed as a member of Miles Davis’s band in the late 1960s. Chick Corea was active in the birth of jazz fusion, and In the 1970s he formed his own band, Return to Forever, and performed often in duos with other jazz artists. Corea won 25 Grammy Awards over his long career. McCoy Tyner (1938-2020) was an extraordinary acoustic pianist, known both as a member of the John Coltrane Quartet and for his long solo career. Tyner won five Grammy Awards. Both Corea and Tyner were named as National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters.
The second half of the concert will include more modern jazz works and two original compositions by Barling and Billings.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. March 27. Baines Books and Coffee will be open from 5:30 pm to 8 p.m. Audience members will receive a free cup of coffee (or soda or water) with the entrance fee of $10 and food will be available for purchase. Audiences are asked to wear masks while not eating or drinking, and will be seated at socially distanced tables inside Second Stage Amherst, 194 Second St., Amherst. Advance tickets can be purchased through LynchbugTickets.com or patrons can pay at the door, first come first served.