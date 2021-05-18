AGAR welcomes Celia Smith, Lafayette Harris to Amherst for virtual concert

From 6 p.m. May 29 until 11 p.m. May 31, Amherst Glebes Arts Response, Inc, (AGAR) and Second Stage Amherst will present vibraphone player Cecilia Smith and pianist Lafayette Harris, Jr. in a virtual duo concert of Java and Jazz. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite (under Amherst Glebe Arts Response) for $10/adults and $5/students.

Smith has has received numerous compositional grants, including being a part of AGAR’s Big Read Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. She composed music based on quotes from Zora Neale Hurston’s Hurricane Chapter ‘Their Eyes Were Watching God’ that were performed by Cecilia herself on vibes, jazz students taught by Mark Campbell in Amherst County Public Schools in 2014 and local jazz professionals Lew Taylor on piano, Larry Scott on drums and Bob Bowen on bass. Members of the Amherechos chorus, conducted by Melanie Coleman, sang several of Cecilia’s Mary Lou Williams Resergence Project choral arrangements.

Smith has performed across the United States and internationally as a leading vibraphonist of the four-mallet technique. She is an avid composer and arranger with six internationally released albums and currently lives in Park Slope, Brooklyn.

Respected as a “pianist’s pianist” by musicians and fans, Harris’ ninth and newest CD ‘You Can’t Lose With the Blues’ (Savant) went to No. 1 on the Jazzweek Jazz charts in February 2020.