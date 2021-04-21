American Rescue Plan set to bring $7 million to Amherst County Public Schools

School board members have said the anticipated project is much needed to replace a current auditorium they have described as inadequate and also is aimed at boosting career and technical education capabilities.

“We think that provides more open common space for our students to be in, especially in the cafeteria and auditorium, to meet those requirements,” Arnold said of further spacing students out.

Another area the new money could go toward is replacement of windows in all schools, which has an estimated price tag in the CIP of more than $2 million, he said.

Whatever use is determined, the division’s CIP and its lengthy list of needs is a way to put that money to proper use, according to Arnold.

“We feel like this is very fortunate for us, that we can use this to meet some of the needs that we have identified ... for our buildings,” Arnold said. “We feel very good about it.”

Stimulus money can also go toward ongoing broadband expansion, which is a joint effort with the county’s board of supervisors, and potential additions at a few county schools, according to the board’s dialogue with Arnold.