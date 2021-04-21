American Rescue Plan set to bring $7 million to Amherst County Public Schools

Amherst County Public Schools expects to receive $7.1 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan, Superintendent Rob Arnold informed the county’s school board April 15.
The federal stimulus package, which President Joe Biden signed last month, follows the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which the division received in two phases in 2020. Arnold said $3.6 million of the CARES Act money must be spent by the end of 2023 and two-thirds of it is included in the upcoming school year’s budget that begins July 1.
The $7.1 million must be spent by 2024 and has specific requirements, Arnold said.
“I do not believe that money is going to be necessary for us to run schools in terms of personnel, personal protective equipment and everyday [costs],” Arnold said. “We can use it on infrastructure projects in a post-COVID world.
Improving ventilation in the buildings or upgrading space so students “are not on top of each other” and are more spaced out are types of initiatives the money can go toward, he said.
A committee of members from the school board and county’s board of supervisors has begun discussing ways the stimulus money can be used for capital improvement project needs, Arnold said.
A new auditorium and cafeteria and dining commons area at Amherst County High School — which carries the heaviest estimated price tag in the division’s capital improvement plan, at $6 million to $8 million — could benefit from the new stimulus funding, he said.
School board members have said the anticipated project is much needed to replace a current auditorium they have described as inadequate and also is aimed at boosting career and technical education capabilities.
“We think that provides more open common space for our students to be in, especially in the cafeteria and auditorium, to meet those requirements,” Arnold said of further spacing students out.
Another area the new money could go toward is replacement of windows in all schools, which has an estimated price tag in the CIP of more than $2 million, he said.
Whatever use is determined, the division’s CIP and its lengthy list of needs is a way to put that money to proper use, according to Arnold.
“We feel like this is very fortunate for us, that we can use this to meet some of the needs that we have identified ... for our buildings,” Arnold said. “We feel very good about it.”
Stimulus money can also go toward ongoing broadband expansion, which is a joint effort with the county’s board of supervisors, and potential additions at a few county schools, according to the board’s dialogue with Arnold.
Abby Thompson, the school board’s vice chair, said she is excited to think of the possibilities for the division, including a major upgrade to the auditorium and improving the high school facility overall.
“Of course, funding is always a barrier in that,” Thompson said.
Amherst County anticipates getting $6.1 million from the American Rescue Plan for county government use apart from the school division, officials have said.
Also during the meeting, Monroe resident Irene Dean addressed the board during public comments on equity lesson plans that recently were conducted in the county’s two middle schools and high school. The board recently delayed the rollout of the lesson plan for more review after hearing some residents’ concerns, which led to a group of educators criticizing the move during a January meeting while contending the learning material is beneficial, needed and relevant in today’s climate.
Dean, who said she has three grandchildren in the school system, thanked school board members for being “cautious” with the equity lesson that she described as “filled with sensitive teaching material” that could harm children’s self-esteem.
Dean said the lesson plan came about because of politics, which she added should have no place in the classroom, and “pitting races against each other.” She added equity should be about providing students resources they need, such as ramps for people with disabilities, tutoring and meals.
“It’s old energy regurgitated and it does not serve a place in the minds of our young children,” Dean said. “Each and every child is a child of God and deserves encouragement, not discouragement. As adults, let’s not condemn against each other in the name of equity. It will be to no one’s benefit.”