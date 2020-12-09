Amherst among school divisions awarded security equipment grants

The Virginia Department of Education announced Dec. 4 about $12 million in school security equipment grants to further protect students, faculty and visitors across 102 school divisions, including allocations to Lynchburg-area systems.
According to a news release from VDOE, the grants will pay for video monitoring systems, voice and video internal communications systems, school bus interior cameras, mass notification systems, visitor-identification systems, access control systems, two-way radios and security vestibules among other safety upgrades.
“Virginia is a national leader in school security and the grants announced today support our proactive approach to creating and maintaining safe learning environments,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said in the release.
“In many cases, the equipment and systems divisions will purchase with these funds address vulnerabilities identified through the commonwealth’s pioneering school security audit program.”
Effective this year, the 2019 Appropriation Act approved by the General Assembly doubled the total annual appropriation for the grant program from $6 to $12 million. The General Assembly also approved of more than doubling the maximum amount awarded per school division from $100,000 to $250,000, the release states.
“We remain focused on supporting students and their families in navigating the pandemic and preparing for in-person learning to resume, which includes ensuring that our schools have all the necessary technology, equipment, and systems to keep everyone safe and to respond to emergencies,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in the release.
Amherst County Public Schools was allocated more than $160,000. Amherst County High School, Amherst and Monelison middle schools and Central, Elon and Temperance elementary schools will benefit, according to the release.
The School Security Equipment Grants program was established by the General Assembly in 2013 in the aftermath of the December 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, the release states.
Most school divisions are required to pay a local match of 25%.
