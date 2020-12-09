Amherst among school divisions awarded security equipment grants

The Virginia Department of Education announced Dec. 4 about $12 million in school security equipment grants to further protect students, faculty and visitors across 102 school divisions, including allocations to Lynchburg-area systems.

According to a news release from VDOE, the grants will pay for video monitoring systems, voice and video internal communications systems, school bus interior cameras, mass notification systems, visitor-identification systems, access control systems, two-way radios and security vestibules among other safety upgrades.

“Virginia is a national leader in school security and the grants announced today support our proactive approach to creating and maintaining safe learning environments,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said in the release.

“In many cases, the equipment and systems divisions will purchase with these funds address vulnerabilities identified through the commonwealth’s pioneering school security audit program.”

Effective this year, the 2019 Appropriation Act approved by the General Assembly doubled the total annual appropriation for the grant program from $6 to $12 million. The General Assembly also approved of more than doubling the maximum amount awarded per school division from $100,000 to $250,000, the release states.