Amherst authority seeks to build facility for business tenants at Amelon Commerce Park

The Economic Development Authority of Amherst County seeks to construct a 45,000-square-foot industrial multi-tenant building to assist start-up and emerging businesses at the Amelon Commerce Center.
The authority, with the Amherst County Board of Supervisors’ formal support, is pursuing a grant of up to $3 million from the United States Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration for the project in the Madison Heights industrial park.
Victoria Hanson, executive director of the county’s EDA, said the facility on a graded lot within the industrial park will bring new jobs to the county and meet a need for a site with high ceilings, roll-up doors, loading docks and “things our businesses need to grow.”
“The region is currently short on small, flexible, move-in ready manufacturing spaces,” a March 16 memo from Hanson to the board of supervisors states. “This would be a flexible space with multiple units in size based on the square footage needed by smaller manufacturers to grow their businesses.”
Hanson said the Amelon Commerce Center close to U.S. 29 Business and the U.S. 29 Bypass corridor is most marketable for small advanced manufacturing industries and technology-based businesses.
“We have found probably over the past 10 years there is just not any good industrial space open and available for our growing and emerging businesses,” Hanson said. “We know the space has been needed but the biggest hurdle has always been the costs.”
Hanson said the authority intends to cover the local match for the federal grant with an annual contribution it receives from a one-cent portion of a real estate tax increase supervisors approved in 2016. The EDA also is pursuing a state grant of $275,000 to conduct stormwater management, entrance work and other utility connections and relocations in preparing the lot for future construction.
Hanson said companies want to have readily available space that allows them to be efficient in their work and expand.
“They want to run their business,” Hanson said. “They don’t want to worry about construction.”
Hanson said the authority expects to know by the end of the year if the federal grant is received and would lease the building to future tenants if it moves forward. Three businesses have already said they would like to move in and have signed letters of intent, she said.
“We are very encouraged that as soon as we can get it up we’ll have people ready to move in and start bringing jobs and investment to the Amelon Commerce Center,” Hanson said.