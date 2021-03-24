Amherst authority seeks to build facility for business tenants at Amelon Commerce Park

The Economic Development Authority of Amherst County seeks to construct a 45,000-square-foot industrial multi-tenant building to assist start-up and emerging businesses at the Amelon Commerce Center.

The authority, with the Amherst County Board of Supervisors’ formal support, is pursuing a grant of up to $3 million from the United States Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration for the project in the Madison Heights industrial park.

Victoria Hanson, executive director of the county’s EDA, said the facility on a graded lot within the industrial park will bring new jobs to the county and meet a need for a site with high ceilings, roll-up doors, loading docks and “things our businesses need to grow.”

“The region is currently short on small, flexible, move-in ready manufacturing spaces,” a March 16 memo from Hanson to the board of supervisors states. “This would be a flexible space with multiple units in size based on the square footage needed by smaller manufacturers to grow their businesses.”

Hanson said the Amelon Commerce Center close to U.S. 29 Business and the U.S. 29 Bypass corridor is most marketable for small advanced manufacturing industries and technology-based businesses.