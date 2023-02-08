Nearly three years after receiving Amherst Town Council’s approval to establish a trail network within the L. Barnes Brockman, Sr. Business and Industrial Park on U.S. 60 East, the Amherst Mountain Biking Club has its sights set on expansion efforts.

The club held a Jan. 27 meeting at the Amherst Fire Department’s fellowship hall that drew just more than 40 people for an evening of food, socializing and conversation.

Alex Motley, the club’s president, said the goal of the gathering was to invite the community for input on the potential new trails in the town of Amherst and Amherst County.

“We’re looking to expand into additional trail networks to build our own,” Motley said. “Before we do that, before we put pen to paper, we really want to invite the community in to provide a product the community wants.”

Council’s March 2019 lease agreement with the club to use about 50 acres of wooded property within the business park, a 20-year lease for $1 per year, led to the development of the Rutledge Creek Trail System, which Motley said is about three miles and a work in progress.

Motley said the club has a group of just more than a dozen who actively are involved in maintaining the trail and who encourage biking enthusiasts to show up and take part. The club posts its events on Facebook and other social media and loves to have new people come out, Motley said.

“I think in the past few years a lot of people have realized that just outdoor recreational in general is a huge benefit to the community, to people’s personal health,” Motley said. “It brings people together. It’s a great way for people to hang out and enjoy the outdoors.”

Motley said the club was born out of a meeting among like-minded Amherst bike lovers who questioned why they routinely went elsewhere to engage in their hobby when they could so in their own county.

“We had a vision,” Motley said. “We had no land, no other means than building sweat equity into a trail system.”

In partnering with town officials to build the trail network system, Motley said it has allowed the club to enjoy its own events to enjoy the county’s scenic beauty. The first competitive event it held in the business park site, the Rutledge Rampage cross country race, drew close to 40 registrations and brought in a range of biking enthusiasts with a reach as far as Roanoke, he said.

The club has a strong volunteer base and puts in much work, even in sweltering temperatures, according to Motley.

“When we ask for help, people don’t hesitate to show up,” he said.

The group also has captured interest among a wide range of ages, Motley said.

“This provides outdoor opportunities for kids to get their hands dirty, build something and be able to enjoy it, tell their friends about it and just share the joy that mountain biking brings to communities,” Motley said.

‘Pennies on the dollar’

Starting a mountain biking club in a small town is a bit of a gamble as far as gauging public interest, Motley said. The club hit the jackpot in public involvement, he added.

“It seems every single one of our members has a diverse skill set, which means that whenever we run into issues we don’t have to go very far at all to find effective solutions,” Motley said.

What the group is most focused on is ensuring the product is a trail system the Amherst community and region wants, and responses have been positive in what has been built, he said. Mountain biking and outdoor recreation is in demand and the club is looking at growing its trail infrastructure possibilities, Motley told the crowd.

“It is natural for us to want to expand,” Motley said.

Lee Wittekind, trails technician with Bedford County Parks and Recreation, spoke during the Jan. 27 gathering of the success of trails in Bedford. The county has about 35 miles of trails for biking, including in its business and industrial park in New London, and they are a draw for recreation and tourism, he said.

The New London site also has a world championship-level disc golf course and, on average, the park’s trail system draws 40 to 80 users per day, he said. People who work in the business park especially love it because they use the six-mile trail system on their lunch break, Wittekind said.

“Trails are the aesthetic green spaces that create more opportunities for social offerings that in turn create a more fostering, welcoming community because you have a diverse set of users that can use those spaces,” Wittekind told the Amherst club and supporters. “It essentially brings people into a community. Trails are essentially pennies on the dollar compared to any other amenity that you guys could buy.”

The amount of people who would be positively impacted through trails, which can be built with volunteer help for close to nothing, is wide ranging, he said.

“Trails build community,” Wittekind said. “Trails build economy.”

The New London disc golf course next year is set to host a world championship tournament that Wittekind said is expected to draw more than 4,000 spectators and bring more than $4 million in revenue to the county, and the televised event will be a major draw for tourism.

The New London park drew in dozens of cyclists from across the state that weekend for a competitive bike race, Wittekind said. Many specifically come to Bedford County to use the trails and while in town spend money on gas, food and other services, a point Amherst club members and supporters emphasize when speaking to the Amherst trails’ appeal.

An expanded trail network in Amherst County could reach and serve more people, and the return on investment is worthwhile, Wittekind said.

“I would love to see more trails in Amherst,” Wittekind said. “It’s easy for people to jump over this way. The need is there ... I look forward to seeing how this plays out and I’d love to be part of it in any way I can.”

John Seinar, owner of Bikes Unlimited in Lynchburg, said in the past three years his business has sold nearly 3,000 bikes.

“And those people need a place to ride and they’re begging for a place to go to,” Seinar told club members and supporters. “You guys are needed.”

Bikes Unlimited refers customers to the Amherst trail system, he said. Electric bikes also are growing in popularity and are a trend the Lynchburg bike store sees taking off, according to Seinar.

“Electric bikes were 24% of our revenue this year,” Seinar said, adding: “It’s going to be over 60% of what’s sold in bike shops in the next five years. It’s here, it’s here to stay. Everyone is invested in it and it’s not going to stop.”

Mapping out a course

Randy Nixon, director of Amherst County’s recreation and tourism department, said he wants to be resource for the club’s effort and assist in any way he can. A parks and recreation master plan for the next five to 10 years is a major priority, he said.

“I think there’s a lot of places out there we can put trails,” Nixon said. “I want to see trails. I’d love to see some type of bike race series. I think it would be awesome ... I feel like we can expand what’s here and make it even better.”

The recreation department is having an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 16 at its main office at 129 Francis Ave. in Monroe, and he invited the club and its supporters to attend.

“I’m willing to help as much as we can with the resources we have,” Nixon said.

Tim Ware, a town business owner who has lived in the community his whole life, said he raised two children in the community. He wants Amherst trails to be on par with others in the region and urges county and town government officials to support those efforts, particularly with locations.

“There’s so much dead land that no one is doing anything with that I’ve seen my entire life,” Ware said. “A lot of it is still wooded and it’s a perfect case scenario for trails.”

Ware said the Amherst biking community has done an incredible job with the trails it has.

“We have willing manpower. We just need a place and a time,” Ware said of expanding the trail system.

Ware and others have said they hope some sort of trail use can be achieved on county-owned property at Mill Creek Lake. The Amherst County Board of Supervisors, after recently hearing from a group of landowners at the lake concerned with trails encroaching on their property, approved a motion in August to avoid putting any trail around the lake that would infringe on landowners at the lake.

The county has about 100 acres in the vicinity of the lake that could be explored for potential use of trails that would not affect those landowners, according to the board’s discussion in the summer.

Sabrina Kennon, president of the Amherst County Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber usually fields calls from prospective businesses inquiring about the county’s schools, what the community is like and in recent years the questions have included outdoor offerings.

“And it’s been great to have options to present them versus saying, ‘Well, you know — the next county over or go this way,’” Kennon said.

Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent William Wells said there is potential for trail use near Amherst Middle School and Central Elementary School just outside town limits and around Monelison Middle School in Madison Heights. Wells said the division owns about 100 acres behind Amelon Elementary School that could tie into the Amelon Commerce Center, an industrial park in Madison Heights, and he is open to the idea of a memorandum of understanding to use that land for trails.

“There are some possibilities we have with our land,” Wells said.

He said Amherst County High School students could help volunteer for the club’s trails as part of its annual day of giving outreach around spring break.

Amherst Town Manager Sara McGuffin said a long-term idea for the Rutledge trail system is to connect to another industrial park nearby and bike lanes on North Main Street. Other plans include connecting to the Sweet Briar College trail system and land behind the Ambiar Plaza shopping center, she said.

The town’s comprehensive plan for growth and development, which is undergoing an update, also takes into account those plans, McGuffin said. A town community vision survey also recently found multi-use trails were the most popular recreational use residents would like to see in town, according to a chart displayed during the meeting.

Motley said the club deeply values what the Amherst community wants in a bike trail network and desires for the county to be viewed as a destination.

“We really do truly feel we have a big community here that wants more,” Motley said.