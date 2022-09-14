Amherst board adopts bullying policy for schools

The Amherst County School Board recently approved a new bullying policy that school officials said will set expectations for how school staff responds to incident reports and communicates with family about investigations.

The policy the board passed unanimously Sept. 8 requires school administrators to investigate every report of bullying and communicate with families the status of the investigation within two school days, according to Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent William Wells. The measure also requires administrators to document every report of bullying, the result of the investigation and what actions are taken to resolve the matter, establishing a system of oversight and support from division-level staff.

“This recommendation is based on feedback from students, families and community members who have expressed concerns about how cases of bullying are handled in our school division,” Wells said in a memo to the board.

Marie Petrone, director of student/family wellness and attendance, said the policy will keep the division accountable in collecting information and sharing it with families and the public.

“I feel like this is a very important conversation to have in our school division,” Petrone told the board. “It also helps us communicate to families that we do take bullying very seriously in our school buildings and this is what we do about it... I feel like this is a very strong policy.”

In other news:

Since the start of school on Aug. 17, roughly 70 students and 39 staff have tested positive for COVID-19, Wells told the board. Schools also are getting hit with stomach bug issues, he said.