Amherst board appropriates more CARES Act money

A second round of federal relief money in the amount of $2.7 million to help Amherst officials offset coronavirus-related expenses is now plugged into the county’s budget, following a recent vote by the county’s board of supervisors.

While $1,779,166 of the overall $5,514,828 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability (CARES) Act money has been spent through Aug. 31, supervisors have the ability to shift money around as they are considering a range of uses.

“Until we obligate it, you can continue to move it around,” County Administrator Dean Rodgers told supervisors during a Sept. 1 meeting.

The board held a public hearing that day on appropriating the $2,754,414. The hearing was required because the federal money received exceeds 1% of the county’s operating and maintenance budget, according to Rodgers.

Through Aug. 31, the county has spent $500,000 combined in grants for small businesses and nonprofits $190,633 of CARES money in a contribution to the Town of Amherst, , $5,311 for duct cleaning in county buildings, $29,097 in miscellaneous COVID-19 expenses while accumulating $1,054,124 in savings through putting money toward public safety employees’ salaries, according to figures presented to supervisors.

The remaining balance of $3,735,000 is mapped out in a variety of uses and must be used by Dec. 30. The total includes $1,086,638 in savings from offsetting the public safety salaries, a term the county refers as the “salary switch,” which is not under the end-of-year deadline.