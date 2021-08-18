Amherst board approves plan outlining use of federal stimulus money

The Amherst County School Board during its Aug. 12 meeting approved a plan for use of $7.3 million in federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The timeline for allocating the funds, which is intended to help safely reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools and address students’ academic, social, emotional and mental health needs during the pandemic, extends to Sept. 30, 2024, according to documents presented to the board.
Amherst County Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold said the division’s plan for the money will be submitted Sept. 1. ACPS has developed a plan to return to full in-person instruction, a part of the process to accept and spend the federal stimulus, and it outlines five guiding principles:
providing a clean and safe environment for all students and staff to engage in learning,
setting a purposeful focus on collaboration, communication, critical thinking, creative thinking and citizenship,
confirming that content is aligned to the Virginia Standards of Learning
using performance assessments that connect learning to real world experiences, and
establishing and maintaining tiered instruction to support learning loss.
At least 20% of the money needs to address the academic effects of lost instructional time or learning loss through the implementation of “evidence-based interventions,” according to the plan.
Another major use of the money, which school officials said is more than $5 million, includes renovations at Amherst County High School. While not finalized and in the preliminary planning stage, the renovation project targets a new auditorium with 1,400 seats, a new dining commons area with seating for 400, a new food court that would replace the standard serving lines and give more space, a collaborative learning lab that could accommodate a group of about 74 students with social distancing and a black box theater in the existing auditorium that could about 100 students with social distancing.
Arnold said a design firm the division hires will work to get input from county residents to take into account for the high school addition’s design and guide future decisions in regard to the project.
“We want our firm to work with the community and work with you guys so we can have a plan,” Arnold said. “They will spend a lot of time with the community getting input so we can make the right decision.”
A company chosen would have two county meetings later this year to solicit public input, according to school officials. Arnold said programming for career and technical education offerings at the high school and a backlog of students trying to get in those CTE courses will be considered in the planning process.
Assistant Superintendent William Wells said six companies have solicited proposals for the project and a decision will soon be made on picking a design firm. Arnold was set to speak before the Amherst County Board of Supervisors during its Aug. 17 meeting on the major capital project.
In another action item, the board voted to amend on a policy on the division’s educational philosophy. The language change restored the word “maximum” in a statement about the division’s commitment to providing equal opportunity for every student to achieve maximum intellectual, social, emotional and physical growth. The state’s model policy eliminated the word maximum in that sentence, which a few board members said is unnecessary.
“It seems kind of silly,” board member John Grieser said of removing the word “maximum.” “I think it takes away a goal or it takes away something to aim for ... it makes my spine chill.”
Board member David Cassise agreed with keeping the word intact as the policy comes back to the board for another read and final vote in future meetings.
“I think we need to quit watering down the education system,” Cassise said. “Let’s not hold anybody back. Let’s make everybody do the best we can.”