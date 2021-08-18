Amherst board approves plan outlining use of federal stimulus money

Another major use of the money, which school officials said is more than $5 million, includes renovations at Amherst County High School. While not finalized and in the preliminary planning stage, the renovation project targets a new auditorium with 1,400 seats, a new dining commons area with seating for 400, a new food court that would replace the standard serving lines and give more space, a collaborative learning lab that could accommodate a group of about 74 students with social distancing and a black box theater in the existing auditorium that could about 100 students with social distancing.

Arnold said a design firm the division hires will work to get input from county residents to take into account for the high school addition’s design and guide future decisions in regard to the project.

“We want our firm to work with the community and work with you guys so we can have a plan,” Arnold said. “They will spend a lot of time with the community getting input so we can make the right decision.”

A company chosen would have two county meetings later this year to solicit public input, according to school officials. Arnold said programming for career and technical education offerings at the high school and a backlog of students trying to get in those CTE courses will be considered in the planning process.