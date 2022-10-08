Amherst board approves purchase of new equipment for county landfill

With more capacity for trash disposal recently discovered at the Amherst County landfill on Kentmoor Farm Road in Madison Heights, the county is investing more than $1.5 million in equipment for the operation.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors approved the measure Oct. 4, with the money for the equipment purchases coming from an existing fund to close the landfill in future years. The board voted in January 2020 to close the landfill and build a transfer station for the purpose of transporting waste to another location.

While the transfer center has been completed and recently became operational, the county has much more time to close the landfill than anticipated during the board’s January 2020 decision.

“Since we are kicking the can on closing this cell, we do have extra years,” Brian Thacker, director of public works, said.

The county recently received final authorization from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to uncap a portion of a cell within the landfill.

“While removing what should have been approximately four to five feet of soil, Public Works has uncovered portions that contain up to 20 feet of soil before reaching the old buried waste,” a report to supervisors states. “This unique discovery is two-edged: On a positive note, the landfill now has another one to two years of life left in Cell One, in addition to the three years already unearthed.”

However, all of the landfilling equipment was originally projected to last only until November 2021, when the landfill was supposed to cease operations, according to previous engineering estimates.

Two pieces of landfill equipment with many hours of use must be replaced to continue using the cell — a compactor and a loader.

Thacker said another five years is expected for Cell One.

“We keep finding more and more dirt,” Thacker said. “It’s incredible how much dirt we have found. More dirt means more airspace, means more longevity for the landfill.”

The county anticipates saving $2 million over the next five years with the landfill’s extension and not having to transport waste out of the county, he said. The compactor costs $835,000 and has wheels with spikes that penetrate the dirt and trash.

“That piece of machinery is absolutely the most important piece of equipment in the landfill,” Thacker said. “That unit weighs about 100,000 pounds and it creates more and more airspace.”

The loader costs $700,000 and can be used in other capacities for the county, including grading for Seminole Park off Phelps Road in Madison Heights, removing debris from any rock slides at Riveredge Park and clearing land for future development at the Amelon Commerce Center, Thacker said.

Using the existing fund to purchase new equipment will reduce money set aside for closure of Cell One and the post-closure maintenance required. However, if Cell Two is opened, there will be plenty of time to replenish the fund since the actual closure will not take place for another 20 years, according to the county.

Thacker is expected to bring a future presentation to supervisors on the potential for opening Cell Two as opposed to operating the transfer station on a full-time basis.

In other news:

Supervisors approved additional money for Amherst County Public Schools in the amount of $165,000 to go into the division’s current fiscal year budget.

The board also approved just more than $4,300 from the county’s capital improvement plan fund to replace security cameras at Riveredge Park in Madison Heights.