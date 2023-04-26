In a move some Amherst County officials have referred to as a gamble in future development, the board of supervisors has agreed to support financing of the Gateway Sanitary Sewer Project.

The board voted 3-0, with members Claudia Tucker and Drew Wade absent, during its April 18 meeting to approve a support agreement with the Amherst County Service Authority to finance $2.5 million in utility infrastructure improvements in southern portions of Madison Heights. The $3.5 million project previously received $1 million from the county in federal relief money in response to the pandemic.

The project includes a pump station, new sewers and a sewer line that is needed for a major residential development on Virginia 163 in close proximity to the Virginia 210 intersection to move forward.

Terry Morcom, a developer and builder who has lived in the county for more than 60 years, plans to build the residential project with a heavy focus on senior housing and amenities with roughly 650 units, including 276 market rate apartments. The board approved rezoning and special exception permits in 2022 to allow the development to move forward.

Morcom said the development will meet a huge need in the county for senior housing and keep many residents from leaving the county to seek living arrangements as they age. He also recently told supervisors the development will help the county grow and expand its tax base.

According to county documents tied to the project’s zoning approval, the development is estimated to yield just more than $597,000 in annual tax revenue for the county when built out in future years.

Supervisor David Pugh voted against moving the financing forward during an April 4 meeting out of concern for the county’s risk of investing in infrastructure with no shared costs from the developer. Pugh also agreed with a concern publicly raised by John Marks Jr., a former county supervisor, the move sets a bad precedent as other developers may expect similar investments.

“I was not for it because there was no buy-in from the developer, but it’s moving forward regardless,” Pugh said.

He added any further opposition is a moot point, which is why he voted in favor at the April 18 meeting.

“I think it could potentially cause some problems,” Pugh said. “I’m supportive of the project. I’m hopeful it works.”

Pugh has called the measure a gamble for the county. Morcom said he too is “gambling” in pursuing the development. Tom Martin, the board’s chair, said recently he views the county’s infrastructure investment as a partnership and the county expects the development to move forward.

“We all sitting up here respect each other’s opinions and thoughts and they are always taken into consideration,” Martin said in response to Pugh’s concerns.

Andrew Proctor, chair of the Amherst County Economic Development Authority’s board of directors, on April 4 spoke before the board in support of the investment in the project.

“There is no doubt the investment cost we’re facing now is significant, however, we’re virtually assured that if we wait several years, it will only cost even more,” Proctor said.

By investing in the project, the county is capitalizing on an excellent growth opportunity, he added.

“Investing in it may feel uncomfortable but it is crucial to economic growth and it has a very high likelihood of success,” Proctor further stated in written comments to the board.

Also during the April 18 meeting, Interim County Administrator Jeremy Bryant spoke of the open house meeting on the Madison Heights Master Plan that was held the previous week.

Bryant said 111 people signed in at the April 10 meeting at Monelison Middle School, but the county estimates a crowd of closer to 150 attended the April 10 meeting to gauge specific plans and strategies for a master plan in Madison Heights from the U.S. 29/Virginia 130 intersection to the James River.

“We really had a lot of positive feedback from the public,” Bryant said. “It was encouraging to see that.”

EPR, the Charlottesville consulting firm working with the county on the plan, will report on that feedback during a public hearing for the Amherst County Planning Commission and board of supervisors in the future, Bryant said.

Martin said he is impressed with the consultant’s work and county staff’s efforts in presenting the plan to residents.

“Thank you to our citizens for coming out and wanting to be informed about future plans and hopes for Madison Heights, because it’s an important part of our community,” Martin said.