Amherst board discusses stipends for coaches, sponsors amid pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic has put a hold on sports and extracurricular activities in recent months, the Amherst County School Board during its Aug. 13 meeting discussed potential changes on how to pay stipends for coaches and sponsors.
Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold said the division pays roughly $260,000 in extracurricular stipends. With the shuttering of schools in mid-March because of the pandemic, coaches in spring sports still were paid under a method of paying extracurricular stipends monthly, Arnold said.
Since coaches and sponsors are not working with students in a normal capacity, Arnold suggested a potential measure for the division to pay stipends quarterly rather than monthly. The board will consider a decision at its Sept. 10 meeting.
“We’re trying to accommodate the fact while we want coaches to work with students [whether] there is a season or not — we think that’s important — we need to put in larger increments to protect ourselves from paying large sums and them not doing the work required,” Arnold told the board.
The quarterly payment system allows better tracking of the work done in such uncertain times, according to the discussion.
To work with students during the pandemic, coaches and sponsors must develop a health mitigation plan for approval from the athletic director and principal.
“Every coach will have the ability while we’re in school to earn their entire stipend,” Arnold said, adding: “We want them to earn all of their stipend. We just need to put it in larger chunks so we won’t be where we were last [school] year.”
Moving away from the monthly payments helps the division pay coaches and sponsors for the work they do as they do it with all the current uncertainty from the pandemic, he said.
“We’re trying to figure out the best way to do it, especially since we’re not sure what’s going to happen in a month,” Arnold said. “That’s a large amount of money for our school division if people aren’t doing the job we pay them to do.”
Arnold stressed administrators want coaches and sponsors to work with students, even if they’re not in active competition. “That after-school activity is a great thing for our students,” he said.
School board members said they would like to survey coaches and sponsors on what they prefer.
“By doing it on a quarterly basis we’re paying in real time,” as work is done, Vice Chairwoman Abby Thompson said of the potential measure.
Chairwoman Priscilla Liggon praised coaches and sponsors for investing so much time into their programs.
“These people put in a lot of time,” Liggon said. “We have a lot of dedicated folks.”
