Amherst board discusses stipends for coaches, sponsors amid pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic has put a hold on sports and extracurricular activities in recent months, the Amherst County School Board during its Aug. 13 meeting discussed potential changes on how to pay stipends for coaches and sponsors.

Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold said the division pays roughly $260,000 in extracurricular stipends. With the shuttering of schools in mid-March because of the pandemic, coaches in spring sports still were paid under a method of paying extracurricular stipends monthly, Arnold said.

Since coaches and sponsors are not working with students in a normal capacity, Arnold suggested a potential measure for the division to pay stipends quarterly rather than monthly. The board will consider a decision at its Sept. 10 meeting.

“We’re trying to accommodate the fact while we want coaches to work with students [whether] there is a season or not — we think that’s important — we need to put in larger increments to protect ourselves from paying large sums and them not doing the work required,” Arnold told the board.

The quarterly payment system allows better tracking of the work done in such uncertain times, according to the discussion.

To work with students during the pandemic, coaches and sponsors must develop a health mitigation plan for approval from the athletic director and principal.

“Every coach will have the ability while we’re in school to earn their entire stipend,” Arnold said, adding: “We want them to earn all of their stipend. We just need to put it in larger chunks so we won’t be where we were last [school] year.”