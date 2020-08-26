Amherst board eyes use of $2.7 million in CARES money, sets public hearing on spending plan

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors is set to hold a public hearing Sept. 1 on plans for appropriating $2.7 million in a second round of federal money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability (CARES) Act.

The board’s additional money of $2,754,41 brings the overall total to $5,514,828, a figure to offset the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and which must be spent by the end of the year.

County Administrator Dean Rodgers told supervisors during an Aug. 20 meeting the county has roughly $3.3 million of CARES money not designated for any uses that must be spent or the board risks losing it. Since the $2.7 million exceeds 1% of the county’s operating and maintenance budget, a public hearing on the spending is required, according to Rodgers.

He said spending more than $5 million, with goods and services delivered by the Dec. 30 deadline, is a challenge and the county needs to act swiftly on contracts and purchase orders. The hearing is set for 3 p.m. Sept. 1 at the county’s administration building, 153 Washington St. in Amherst.

“These are pennies from heaven that are not hurting us in any way,” Rodgers said of the influx of money. “They help us a great deal.”

While the money “truly is a gift of the federal government,” Rodgers noted, they come with restrictions and must be used in the area of dealing with COVID-19.

The board previously earmarked $381,266 for the Town of Amherst, $80,000 for a public safety shelter in times of emergencies, $200,000 in duct cleaning for county buildings, $134,800 in equipment to allow employees to work from home, $500,000 for broadband expansion efforts, $300,000 for small business grants and $200,000 in grants for nonprofit organizations.