Amherst board eyes use of $2.7 million in CARES money, sets public hearing on spending plan

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors is set to hold a public hearing Sept. 1 on plans for appropriating $2.7 million in a second round of federal money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability (CARES) Act.
The board’s additional money of $2,754,41 brings the overall total to $5,514,828, a figure to offset the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and which must be spent by the end of the year.
County Administrator Dean Rodgers told supervisors during an Aug. 20 meeting the county has roughly $3.3 million of CARES money not designated for any uses that must be spent or the board risks losing it. Since the $2.7 million exceeds 1% of the county’s operating and maintenance budget, a public hearing on the spending is required, according to Rodgers.
He said spending more than $5 million, with goods and services delivered by the Dec. 30 deadline, is a challenge and the county needs to act swiftly on contracts and purchase orders. The hearing is set for 3 p.m. Sept. 1 at the county’s administration building, 153 Washington St. in Amherst.
“These are pennies from heaven that are not hurting us in any way,” Rodgers said of the influx of money. “They help us a great deal.”
While the money “truly is a gift of the federal government,” Rodgers noted, they come with restrictions and must be used in the area of dealing with COVID-19.
The board previously earmarked $381,266 for the Town of Amherst, $80,000 for a public safety shelter in times of emergencies, $200,000 in duct cleaning for county buildings, $134,800 in equipment to allow employees to work from home, $500,000 for broadband expansion efforts, $300,000 for small business grants and $200,000 in grants for nonprofit organizations.
Along with $58,900 in miscellaneous expenses related to COVID-19 and $3,500 to install hot water in the Monroe Community Center, the board previously designated $1,858,466 in spending prior to its Aug. 20 discussion. Another $2.2 million comes from a “salary switch” of relief money designated toward public safety salaries through the end of 2020. By switching the money, the board can use the savings into next year without the deadline constraints.
The board discussed putting more toward grants for helping businesses and nonprofits, as staff requested a combined $200,000 in that area. Of the $300,000 previously earmarked for small business relief the county had about $21,000 remaining with eight applications still under consideration as of Aug. 20, according to Stacey Wilkes, the county’s finance director. The $200,000 set aside for nonprofits also had about $35,000 left with three applications remaining as of Aug. 20, Wilkes said.
Victoria Hanson, director of the Amherst Economic Development Authority, said about 700 envelopes went out to make county businesses aware of the grant opportunity.
“These have been very, very popular with businesses,” Hanson told supervisors, adding 28 had been assisted from a pot of nearly $280,000. “Those are businesses from all stripes and colors across the county.”
She added about a dozen nonprofits have applied for and received assistance while another “back to business” grant with $500,000 in federal money is soon to launch. That pot of money takes longer for applicants to receive, she said. “You can’t double dip on this federal funding,” Hanson said.
Hanson said the Paycheck Protection Program, a loan serving as an incentive for small businesses to keep workers on the payroll during the pandemic, has been a huge help for many businesses, Hanson said.
“There weren’t that many layoffs,” she told supervisors. “The majority was able to keep their employees. The job losses were fairly minimal among the majority of those asking for the grant.”
Supervisor Tom Martin favored investing CARES money into public safety needs, especially considering the additional $500,000 grant for businesses.
“We have people on the front lines dealing with this every day,” Martin, who also serves as chief of the Amherst Fire Department, said of those responding directly to coronavirus cases. “I just think we should be putting more into the public safety side than throwing out free money all the time.”
Supervisors also said they want to make sure the money distributed to businesses and nonprofits through the grants is properly tracked.
“I would like to see the paper trail,” Supervisor David Pugh said, later adding: “It’s not free money.”
The board is targeting another $150,000 toward grants, as well as $330,000 for public safety supplies and equipment, which includes an ambulance.
“We think we can dedicate this one [to] COVID-19 response, to the extent that’s possible, to keep other ambulances clean and not contaminated,” Rodgers said of the ambulance.
Rodgers said the county would need recurring money to staff an added ambulance well beyond 2020, which could factor in “salary switch” savings.
“I’m not saying we shouldn’t buy it,” Rodgers said. “I’m saying we should figure out how to staff it.”
The board also is leaning toward setting aside $300,000 for constructing restrooms in various county parks, which meets the area of hygiene; $194,500 for heating, ventilation and air conditioning projects; and $450,000 to help Amherst County Public Schools with a range of needs related to COVID-19.
The school system’s list of potential needs is $1,448,659, according to figures Teresa Crouch, the schools’ chief financial officer, presented to supervisors. Crouch said the school system projects about $973,000 in carryover money from the 2019-20 fiscal and the $450,000 would help offset the $1.4 million figure.
In helping the schools meet short-term needs, the board of supervisors are in a position to get another $450,000 from the schools division beyond 2020 since its share of CARES money, more than $800,000, is not under the looming deadline.
Superintendent Rob Arnold said reliable, high-speed internet access across the entire county is a major priority with many students learning from home this upcoming school year. The county and schools are in discussions with a consultant to fill in gaps of service.
Pugh said a memorandum of understanding between the county and division for the $450,000 of the schools’ CARES money to go toward broadband expansion would be beneficial.
“Dr. Arnold is very much in favor of getting broadband to our students in Amherst County,” Crouch said.
