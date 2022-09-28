Amherst board honors Bryant for service as public safety director

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors honored Sam Bryant, the county’s recently retired public safety director, with a resolution on Sept. 20.

Bryant served as public safety director from April 2018 to the end of August and previously was deputy director of public safety from 2014 to 2018. Bryant worked closely with Amherst County Public Schools, county government and the local health department to coordinate the county’s response to COVID-19, including the rollout of vaccines.

He also played a vital role in response to the tornado that ravaged the Elon community the month he became safety director in 2018, working closely with various county departments and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management on tornado damage assessments. Bryant also handled communications with out-of-state and local authorities during the post-tornado cleanup.

The resolution also credits Bryant, who began volunteering as a first responder in the county at age 15, with sending the first Amherst County EMS captain to the Virginia Fire Officer Academy, overseeing the transition to the Next Generation 911 system and securing multiple grants for the public safety department to purchase multiple ambulances for the county’s fleet.

“Mr. Bryant served Amherst County with dignity and honor setting and maintaining high performance standards for medical care, customer satisfaction, professional conduct and selfless service across his entire department,” the resolution reads.

Bryant received a standing ovation at the meeting.

“I didn’t do it alone,” he said while accepting the honor.

— Justin Faulconer