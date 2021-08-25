Amherst board OKs $3M to support regional broadband project

Jeremy Bryant, Amherst County’s director of community development, said the VATI grant application is due by Sept. 14 and stakeholders would find out in December if it’s successful in procuring more funds.

Preliminary planning for the regional project has identified 4,322 locations in the county as being unserved without access to speeds faster than 25 Mbps down or 3 Mbps up, and 548 miles of fiber-optic cable will be installed to make service available to those locations, according to the resolution.

Bryant said the work would include everywhere in Amherst County that Comcast does not serve. The cost estimate for construction is $28.8 million.

Firefly is picking up $19.8 million of the project cost and the VATI grant request hopefully will secure $6 million, according to Wood’s Aug. 17 presentation to the Amherst County Broadband Authority.

An online survey and other measures were taken to find locations to reach across Amherst County, Wood said.

“We’ve done our due diligence to find every location we can and come up with a plan to serve them,” Wood said, adding: “We looked at every home and location we thought would take that service.”