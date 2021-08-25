Amherst board OKs $3M to support regional broadband project

Amherst County’s participation in a regional broadband expansion project recently picked up speed with the county board of supervisors formally voting to commit just more than $3 million toward the effort.
The money comes from the county’s share of federal stimulus money received in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. During an Aug. 17 meeting, the board approved a resolution that states the money will be used as local matching as Firefly Fiber Broadband, a partner in the drive to complete broadband access across Amherst County, and other partnering parties seek a grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development through its Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI).
Firefly, a subsidiary of Nelson County-based Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, is working with Dominion Energy and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative on the regional expansion project with the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission as the lead applicant. Amherst is among multiple counties included in the project to make fiber to the home broadband service available to unserved rural locations.
“This is a big project,” said Gary Wood, CEO of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative. “Right now there’s more funding available for truly fixing the problem — not having rural broadband — then there’s been in a while. When we combine all of this … we have gone in and household by household tried to identify every single unserved location.”
Jeremy Bryant, Amherst County’s director of community development, said the VATI grant application is due by Sept. 14 and stakeholders would find out in December if it’s successful in procuring more funds.
Preliminary planning for the regional project has identified 4,322 locations in the county as being unserved without access to speeds faster than 25 Mbps down or 3 Mbps up, and 548 miles of fiber-optic cable will be installed to make service available to those locations, according to the resolution.
Bryant said the work would include everywhere in Amherst County that Comcast does not serve. The cost estimate for construction is $28.8 million.
Firefly is picking up $19.8 million of the project cost and the VATI grant request hopefully will secure $6 million, according to Wood’s Aug. 17 presentation to the Amherst County Broadband Authority.
An online survey and other measures were taken to find locations to reach across Amherst County, Wood said.
“We’ve done our due diligence to find every location we can and come up with a plan to serve them,” Wood said, adding: “We looked at every home and location we thought would take that service.”
The regional project touches five different planning districts across Virginia, he said. The estimated cost of the county’s contribution comes to about $700 for each of the 4,322 locations it passes, though Wood said the location has to decide if it wants to connect. He advised residents it takes about six months from when work starts to get connections up and running.
The goal is to keep rates affordable so young families and anyone can afford an entry level package of less than $50 per month, which among reasons of pursuing the grant funding, according to Wood.
He told the Amherst County Board of Supervisors Firefly Fiber Broadband would not come back for any more funding.
“When we save money, you save money,” said Wood. “If we’re over budget, it’s ours.”
Supervisor Tom Martin said the partnership with Firefly has been great for the county.
“It’s amazing how much capital funding you’re putting up,” Martin said to Wood.
Wood said he is confident the VATI grant process will be fruitful.
“Amherst County has been looking for solutions for a while. You should be applauded for your work,” Wood said to county officials. “It hasn’t been an easy nut to crack. We’re going to get a lot of good internet across this county.”
Construction is slated to begin in 2022 and conclude within three years with work continuing until all who would like service are connected, according to the presentation.
Supervisor Claudia Tucker said the project is very exciting for residents and businesses.
“It’s just going to be a game changer for Amherst County and its citizens,” Tucker said.