A pair of zoning requests from the owner of Motor World to expand the Madison Heights business and construct 136 townhomes near the intersection of U.S. 29 Business and Dillard Road received the Amherst County Board of Supervisors’ approval May 16.

Adam Huffines, who runs the car dealership at the intersection, was granted rezoning of 2.5 acres from General Residential, R-2, to General Commercial, B-2, to allow a 10,000-square-foot transport truck maintenance shop and 30,000-square-foot automotive center that will house office space and a body shop. Parking in front of the automotive center will be used for customers to that facility and the business's car dealership next door.

The combined commercial and residential development indicates three access points: one located off U.S. 29, another off Dillard Road where the townhouse neighborhood entrance is and another off Coleman Road that is strictly dedicated to the company’s transport trucks.

“The applicant is proposing to shift the entire front portion of Coleman Lane onto his property and to upgrade it,” Tyler Creasy, co-director of community development for Amherst County, said.

The property is located within the county’s designated growth area and is served by public water and sewer. The board also approved a special exception permit for the maintenance shop and automotive center during the May 16 meeting.

The truck maintenance shop will not be open to the public and is for Motor World staff working on vehicles. The automotive center will be open for customers.

Huffines said Motor World serves a 60-mile radius from Nelson to Bedford counties.

“The plan for this is to be the No. 1 fleet provider in the area,” Huffines told supervisors.

Russell Nixon, engineer for the project, said nearly four months have been spent with the Virginia Department of Transportation working out the concept plan.

“I think we thoroughly covered every safety feature we can for Coleman Road, for Dillard Road access …” Nixon said. “Mr. Huffines has done a lot to make this intersection look nice as it is with the new Motor World that’s there. I have no doubt what he is going to present and what we’re going to build is nice for that area.”

Nixon said he believes the business plan will improve Coleman Road and make it better for residents who live in close proximity to the project.

“I believe in Adam and I believe the project we’re going to do is going to be very nice for this county,” Nixon said.

Supervisor Claudia Tucker complimented Huffines on the business plan.

“This just looks like such a comprehensive, well thought out addition to our county,” Tucker said. “So I applaud the owner for that.”

The rezoning for the townhomes changes 13 acres on the 600 block of Dillard Road from R-2 and B-2 to Multi-Family Residential, R-3. The townhomes area will have a single entrance from Dillard Road while another one off Coleman Road is strictly for emergency personnel, Creasy said.

Creasy said county staff is concerned the change in density for the townhome use could be spot zoning.

Tom Martin, the board’s chair, said in his opinion the townhomes there are not a spot zoning situation.

“With what’s going on in this area … I think it’s perfectly acceptable,” Martin said.

Nixon said Huffines is looking at single-story and two-story “upscale” townhomes ranging from $260,000 to $300,000.

“I think what we are doing for this area of Amherst County is pretty amazing,” Nixon said. “I think it’s going to be a really good asset for you.”

Huffines told the board he could build townhomes elsewhere and spend less with better land to work with.

“I want to do it in Amherst County,” Huffines said. “This is where I’ve been born and raised. Even if it costs me a little bit more, I want to do it in the county and give back.”

Trevor Gillispie, owner of Elite Realty, a local real estate brokerage firm, said the townhomes are much needed for the county and Lynchburg area.

“We’re at an all-time inventory low with houses in general,” Gillispie said of a national trend.

He said only 27 homes in the county are active on the market with a median range of $398,600 and in Madison Heights there was only nine with a median price range of $267,300 as of May 16. In the past six months, roughly 130 homes have been closed on in the county, he said.

“There’s not enough homes in our area to support the buyers we have and there are...not enough townhouses to support people who are looking,” Gillispie said.

Supervisor David Pugh voiced concerns with the board recently approving two major residential developments in the past year that are poised to bring hundreds of housing units to Madison Heights.

“We’re going to run into some serious infrastructure problems. We already are looking at them,” Pugh said, adding of the townhomes: “This will exacerbate that problem most likely.”

Pugh noted heavy traffic congestion at the intersection of U.S. 29 and Dillard Road and said he hopes the VDOT-approved plan there works out.

“It’s going to have a major impact on the people that do live around this project. It’s going to change the character of the area and just because you can get this amount of density in an area doesn’t necessarily always mean that you will,” Pugh said. “This is an extremely dense drawing. I mean there’s very little green space on this property.”

He said county leaders, including the Amherst County Planning Commission, should consider with future development proposals if Madison Heights should become more urbanized or maintain suburban, single-family dwelling type areas.

“You can have a mix, of course,” Pugh said, pointing out services development brings in areas of schools, emergency response and utilities, among others. “Just the residential growth is not enough to pay for the services. For every $1 in tax revenue on residential you’ll need $1.25 to $1.50 of tax revenue to cover those expenses. That’s what we really need in the end, is business growth.”

Tucker said she appreciates the information Gillispie presented on the housing shortage.

“I have a good feeling about this investor and his commitment to Amherst County and the degree of scrutiny, complexity and research that he has put forward, an expense I’m sure, to make this a very viable project,” Tucker said. “Amherst County is going to change. I want to see it change with people that want to invest in this county and invest it in the right way and I think this project is one of those.”

Jimmy Ayers, the board’s vice chair, said his prayers are more business activity will come along to support the residential growth that is expected. He told Huffines he appreciates the investment he is making in the Amherst community.

“I think we all know as residential growth takes place in communities, businesses chase that,” Ayers said.

Martin said there should be no surprise when developers seek to build in designated growth areas.

“Retail follows rooftops and unless the population grows we’re not going to see the things we want to see happen in the county,” he said.