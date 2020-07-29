Amherst board OKs use of carryover money to help schools address COVID-19 challenges

In a move to greatly reduce the financial blow of the coronavirus pandemic on Amherst County Public Schools, county officials recently approved using carryover money from the division’s 2019-20 fiscal year to go into operational spending rather than a fund for capital improvement projects.

Superintendent Rob Arnold made the initial request for the measure at a March 23 meeting, which came less than two weeks after schools were shuttered in response to COVID-19. Supervisors approved the audited amount, whatever it comes to, to go into the schools’ operational budget, temporarily replacing the usual custom of plugging the leftover money into the CIP. The measure gives the division flexibility to absorb $1.3 million in potential additional costs of beginning a new school year amid COVID-19 on Aug. 26.

Supervisors agreed any additional state or federal relief money that becomes available should be used for the division’s CIP fund.

Arnold told supervisors the amount is estimated around $800,000 and includes savings the division accrued since the school closures in March, especially in the area of fuel. A handout sheet given to the Amherst County School Board at a July 20 retreat states the carryover money could range from $795,812 to roughly $870,000, but a final figure hasn’t yet been given to the supervisors.

Arnold said the division’s return to school plan includes a four-day school week for elementary students, which alleviates much of the community’s child care concerns.

“But that comes with a price,” Arnold said. “There’s a lot of unanticipated costs.”