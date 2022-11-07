Amherst board OKs using federal relief money for upgrades to county administration office

Two upgrades — a whole system dehumidifier for alleviating mold problems in the Department of Social Services and repair of the sound system in the public meeting room — are planned for Amherst County’s administration building at a combined cost of $18,500.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors voted Nov. 1 to pay for the two measures from the county’s allotment of federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act, a stimulus package to help offset effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The county government received $6.1 million in ARPA money.

Stacey McBride, the county’s finance director, said over the past two years the county has paid to have remediation work done in cleaning up mold in some of the client rooms of social services, including dehumidifiers.

“It’s not working,” McBride told supervisors. “The mold is still coming back.”

McBride said the recommendation from Southern Air in Amherst and the county’s maintenance staff is to have a whole system dehumidifier put in for safety and health of clients at a cost of about $8,500.

“This is an addition to the air system,” McBride said.

Moisture collection is more than anticipated in the DSS section of the building since an addition was done several years ago, which is causing the mold buildup, she said.

“I certainly don’t want our folks and citizens sitting where there’s mold,” Supervisor Claudia Tucker said.

The public meeting room sound system also experienced an equipment failure recently and the repair cost is about $10,000.

The board’s approval moves money from areas of personal protective equipment and/or COVID-19 expenses within the ARPA funding umbrella to cover the two expenses. “...We are just not seeing the need for those expenses anymore like we have been,” McBride said, adding those two line items still have remaining balances.

Also during the Nov. 1 meeting, Bradley Beam, the county’s newly hired public safety director, greeted the board.

A native of Henry County, Beam brings more than 20 years of experience to the position, previously serving as a battalion chief with the Williamsburg Fire Department. He also worked with Martinsville Fire and EMS for 12 years.

“What I can tell you in a very short week and a half here, is we have a great public safety team,” Beam said. “And I mean that, from career staff, volunteers, our 911 dispatchers. I’m excited about the opportunity. It’s a great community.”

Beam thanked the board for its vote of confidence and said he looks forward to being part of the team.

In another matter, the board voted to authorize $4,500 for a one-time evaluation of the county’s deferred compensation plan by Bolton Consulting. According to a report from Linda Martin Felix, the county’s director of human resources, there is a need to evaluate if county employees are receiving the best return on their investment for retirement funds.

“With the volatility of the stock market over the last few years, we want to make sure our employees are getting their best bang for their buck and the fees are as low as they can be and I need a subject matter expert to come in and look out our plan and get me those answers,” she said.

In other news:

During public comments, Amherst County resident Barbara Pryor raised concern about flags she views as “inappropriate” and “hateful” displayed by a vendor at the Amherst County Fair, which was held Oct. 20 to 23. One said ‘Let's Go Brandon,’ a popular slogan criticizing President Joe Biden with an obscene word implied, and another of a Confederate flag with a phrase “Rebel blood in my veins, Yankee blood in my yard,” according to an image Pryor provided to the board.

“If that’s not hate speech, I don’t know what is,” Pryor said. “If you want to sell those flags anywhere else, that’s your business. But this was a public event where everybody in this county should have felt welcome.”

Pryor said she hopes the county will investigate the matter so it doesn’t happen again. “It’s inappropriate to be held in anything this county does,” she said of such displays.

Vice Chair Tom Martin, in response to Pryor’s concerns, said he thinks the fair is an event the county consistently tries to improve upon and the matter will be looked into.

Another county resident, Michael Bryant, also addressed the board during public comments on a separate matter about concerns of increases in personal property taxes. Bryant previously spoke to the board about a recent rise in personal property tax assessments on vehicles.

The board earlier this year approved a measure of 20% relief on personal property, which Bryant said is appreciated.

“We hope and pray the county can do a little more as far as the relief,” Bryant said as the board prepares to enter the 2023-24 budget deliberations early next year.

In another matter, Martin said on Oct. 30 he received a phone call about several Virginia Department of Transportation road signs vandalized with obscene language. Martin thanked Interim County Administrator Jeremy Bryant for working quickly during the weekend to have that resolved.

“The first thing I would say to whoever was responsible for that is that’s not what Amherst County is about — absolutely not,” Martin said. “I would strongly encourage whoever it was to not do that again.”