Amherst board picks new chair, finalizes uses for American Rescue Plan money

At its first meeting of 2022, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 18 appointed David Pugh, a 10-year veteran of the board, as its chair.

Pugh, the District 4 representative, was first elected in 2011 and is halfway through his third term. The board also selected Tom Martin, the District 1 representative who is halfway through his first term, as vice chair.

Also during the meeting, the board voted to hold a public hearing in the near future on the county’s outlined use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal stimulus money that was initiated last year to help localities with COVID-related expenses and replace revenue lost during the pandemic.

Amherst County has $6,138,901 in its coffers from ARPA with a spending deadline of Dec. 31, 2024. The board has agreed to finalize the spending plan and hold the hearing to amend the county’s budget before the money can be appropriated for use.

The board has finalized plans to commit $2.5 million for broadband expansion and building out infrastructure with fiber optic cable, $2 million to the Amherst County Service Authority for water and sewer infrastructure needs, $20,000 for personal protective equipment, $30,000 for unemployment and $25,000 for other expenses related to COVID-19.

The money for water and sewer is aimed at helping the county accommodate future growth and tackle many needs associated with utility infrastructure in Madison Heights.

“This is one of my top priorities,” Supervisor Claudia Tucker said as specifics of utility needs were discussed during the Jan. 18 meeting. “I feel so strongly about being able to develop that southern end of the county. I would hate to see another opportunity get away from us.”

Other ARPA projects the county is pursuing is $40,000 to provide a vehicle and computer for a building inspector position; $150,000 for a dog park in Madison Heights behind The Westie, an apartment building in a former school on Phelps Road; just more than $478,300 for a vehicle for the Pedlar Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad; $50,000 to support youth sports in the county; $110,000 for a public safety mobile command center; just more than $44,200 to build trails at county-owned lakes; roughly $223,000 in premium pay for bonuses, which will cover all county employees; $40,000 for a public safety training console; and $103,000 for improvements to Mill Creek Lake Park.

In other news:

Supervisors approved a resolution honoring Jennifer Moore, who represented District 5 on the board from January 2018 to December 2021. The resolution lists a wide range of accomplishments, including leadership during the pandemic, and thanked for “her time, passion, and commitment to making Amherst County a better place.” Drew Wade, who succeeded Moore in representing the district in southern Madison Heights, also took part in his first county meeting Jan. 18.

On a unanimous vote the board signed off on a language change to the Amherst County Planning Commission’s charter for youth involvement through non-voting positions for residents ages 16 to 20. The wording change clarifies inclusivity for all youth, including those home-schooled and in private schools, county officials have said.

