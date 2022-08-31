Amherst board plans for the future at retreat

Amherst County officials recently spent a daylong retreat discussing planning for the county’s future over the next two to 10 years and goals various county departments and county agencies are working toward.

The board of supervisors heard from department heads and staff on a range of goals and reviewed objectives and opportunities to focus on in upcoming years. Challenges the county faces include meeting a range of services for an aging population, facilitating needs for senior residents, keeping more young people in the county, regional transportation operations, inflation, rising costs of operating the county government and lack of entertainment facilities, according to data presented to the board.

Board members and County Administrator Dean Rodgers also discussed staffing challenges, turnover among employees and the importance of keeping them while addressing a lengthy range of budget needs.

“We have limited resources and it comes from the taxpayers so we have to be cognizant of that,” said board chair David Pugh.

Objectives for the next few years the board discussed include Madison Heights Master plan improvements, broadband internet availability across the entire county, financing of a major sewer infrastructure project on River Road in Madison Heights, creation of a master plan for county parks and a potential agricultural facility envisioned for shared use with Nelson County and possibly more localities.

The Madison Heights planning effort is underway and expected to be completed next year. Broadband expansion is making strides through rural parts of the county through a partnership with Firefly Fiber Broadband, a subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative in Nelson County.

During the board’s discussion, a question was raised if a $1.7 million investment in sewer infrastructure is wise.

Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, said the county relies heavily on growth boundary lines laid in the comprehensive plan for guiding development in certain areas.

“I’d like to see vacant areas of Madison Heights developed as opposed to existing water lines outside designated growth areas,” Pugh said.

The redevelopment of the Central Virginia Training Center property in Madison Heights, more than 300 acres of a state-owned residential and medical complex that closed in 2020, is a major piece of master planning efforts in Madison Heights. The county and Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance are working to attract a new buyer of that site to redevelop it with a master plan for the property outlining a range of mixed commercial and residential housing uses.

Victoria Hanson, executive director of the Economic Development Authority of Amherst County, said the Virginia General Assembly’s decision to settle debt on outstanding bonds on a portion of the CVTC campus is expected to take a half year to nine months and then the site would switch to the Virginia Department of General Services.

“We’re a ways out before it can be declared surplus,” Hanson said. “We need the state to hold onto it until we have someone to develop it or buy it.”

The property currently is zoned Public Lands,(P-1) and the CVTC master plan is beneficial from a land use perspective, according to county officials.

“It lets a developer know you have a use earmarked,” Hanson told supervisors.

During presentations from county staff on future goals, Randy Nixon, director of recreation, tourism and cultural development, said he is striving for the county to eventually host a national tournament for youth archery at Sweet Briar College. Archery is a popular sport among Amherst youth.

Nixon also spoke of a goal to increase lodging tax receipts in the county.

“We’re trying to make it grow,” Nixon said. “What we’ve got to do is bring people the county.”

The board also discussed the importance of recruiting more volunteer firefighters and potentially strengthening incentives. Sam Bryant, director of public safety who is retiring at the end of the month, said the county needs more paid firefighters.

Public safety also is working to maintain a response time to all incidents within 15 minutes 90% of the time.

“Everything we do is about time,” Sam Bryant said.

The chiefs of the county’s three fire departments are working hard at recruiting, he said.

Pugh said he would like to see the county standardize all vehicles for public safety and look at alternatives in reeling in costs.

“It’s getting extremely expansive,” Pugh said.

The county and Nelson County are conducting a joint feasibility study for the potential of a property in northern Amherst County near the U.S. 29 border to pursue placing a shared agricultural facility on. Rodgers said the water capacity on the site is an unknown, so in Amherst County’s view the study is incomplete as of the Aug. 15 retreat meeting.

Amherst officials have spoke of the importance such a site could bring in supporting the local agricultural community and career and technical education offerings for youth. Nelson’s board has been split, 3-2, on supporting the feasibility of the project.

“It needs to stay front and center until we get word from them they are going to participate or not participate,” Supervisor Claudia Tucker said.