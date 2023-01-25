Amherst board prepares for financing of Gateway Sanitary Sewer Project to spur development efforts

With an eye toward spurring major development in southern Madison Heights, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors is considering investing $2.5 million in the Gateway Sanitary Sewer Project, a measure whose financing path forward is set for a vote at the board’s Feb. 7 meeting.

The Gateway project will replace 20-year-old wastewater infrastructure that is wearing out. In its place will be sanitary sewer between Thomas Road and Kings Road with a pump station midway between those two roads and a force main pipeline to the Amherst County Service Authority’s sewer east of Virginia 163 in Madison Heights, according to county documents. A sewer line to serve a proposed residential development on Virginia 163 at the Virginia 210 intersection also is included.

The board discussed the financing and borrowing plan with R.T. Taylor, of Davenport & Co., a consultant for the county, during its Jan. 17 meeting. Davenport is working on issuing a request for proposals to financing institutions for funding the project.

The overall cost is about $3.5 million and the board already has set aside $1 million from the county’s portion of federal COVID-19 relief money.

A residential development by applicant Terry Morcom, which received the board’s zoning approval in the fall, is cleared to begin on about 17 acres on Virginia 163. The development includes a senior living and memory care facility and more than 500 housing units combined through apartments and villas for seniors. The property is served by public water but doesn’t have public sewer infrastructure; lacking that probably means it wouldn’t move forward, Morcom has told supervisors.

According to documents presented to the board during the rezoning review process, the development is projected to provide about $597,000 in annual tax revenue when built out in future years.

During the Jan. 17 meeting, Taylor told supervisors projected tax revenue from the development is expected to cover the annual debt service of roughly $177,000.

“This is incremental dollars to the general fund based on real estate tax revenues for the development at Gateway,” Taylor said.

The goal in the financing plan is for the development to get started sooner rather than later, Taylor said. The tax revenue the county is expected to receive in the general fund centers on the property being developed he said.

Tom Martin, the board’s chair, said the board needs to think about what happens if the investment is made and the payoff doesn’t come as expected.

“If we move forward, which I really want this project to succeed, I really do, but if the project does not happen, we put in a sewer line that we are going to be paying for 20 years with no return,” Martin said. “If we’re willing to take that risk, it’s fine, but I think that’s something we need to think about between now and Feb. 7.”

Supervisor Claudia Tucker said if the board doesn’t invest in infrastructure now, a future board will have to deal with it. She and other board members have emphasized the desire for more business growth to strengthen the tax base and not turn to increasing the real estate tax rate, which puts more burden on residents, as a way to generate revenue.

“I get back to what I’ve been saying all along: We have needed to invest in that end of the county in infrastructure for decades,” Tucker said. “And I think if not now, when? We’ve got good people at the table and I’m all for moving forward.”