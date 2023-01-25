Amherst board receives report on academic review process at handful of schools

The Amherst County School Board recently received a report on an academic review and monitoring process underway at five county schools.

The Virginia Department of Education’s Office of School Quality identified Amherst County High School and the county’s two middle schools plus Madison Heights and Central elementary schools for the review process, the recent presentation to the county board states.

The school-level academic review is designed to help schools identify and analyze instructional and organizational factors affecting student achievement, according to the staff presentation to the board. The focus of the review process is on the systems, processes and practices that are being implemented at the school level.

VDOE’s required action for the schools are establishing a division academic review team, participate in requiring training in several areas, completing a comprehensive needs assessment and school improvement plan, among various other measures.

“It’s a time-consuming process but one I think we are well prepared for,” Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Dana Norman said during the board’s Jan. 12 meeting.

Norman said the work staff has put into the academic monitoring efforts has been unprecedented as the division strives to make up learning loss during the pandemic. All nine county public schools are accredited but would have not meet state benchmarks if only the 2021-22 data was used, she said.

Schools with “level two” school quality indicators for all students in English, mathematics and/or science and schools with any “level three” school quality indicator are required to undergo an academic review, according to the report. Any other school may use the same academic improvement tools even if not required by the review process, Norman said.

Amherst County High School Principal Joey Crawford told the board the review process has led school administration and staff to reflect on practices in place and they have taken the data and run with it as far as making needed adjustments.

“Honestly, it’s about every child every day,” Crawford said, referring to the division’s mission statement. “That’s what we’re about. And going through this process helps us to remember that.”

Superintendent William Wells said the ongoing review process has been intense and cumbersome for ACPS staff, school administrators and teachers.

“We will improve this year, we’re going to have growth this year,” Wells told the board. “But we’re looking at a three- to five-year process to be where we intend on being. We have to understand this is a process and it’s not going to happen overnight. It’s going to take us a couple of years to get where we need to be but we are going in that direction.”

Amherst Middle School Principal Kelly Holmes also addressed the board about the review process and the positive points taken from it.

“It keeps us focused on the most important thing, the reason why we’re here, our students and their growth and their accomplishment,” Holmes said. “It has and will continue to be a process with a lot of work. But doing it for our students, it’s all worth it.”

Wells said children learn best in school and in front of their teacher.

“We really need them to understand they need to be in school,” Wells said. “Our accreditation is based on it. Accreditation from a state perspective does not care if they have a note, if they’re going to the doctor, or not. If they miss school, they miss school. And they can’t more than 17 days without being considered chronically absent. We need to make sure our parents continue to understand that ... I thank everyone for the work done to get us where we are and we will continue to get better.”

Abby Thompson, the board’s vice chair, said academic improvement overall for those schools will take time.

“As long as we’re gaining, we are going in the right direction,” Thompson said, adding to administrators and staff: “You have our full support.”

Thompson said school attendance is crucial in dealing with learning loss.

“You have to show up every single day,” Thompson said. “So my heart breaks when I see students that aren’t coming to school. So parents, please, please, please encourage your students to come to school every single day. We can’t make a difference in their lives if they’re not here, and we’re trying hard.”

Chair Chris Terry also encouraged parents to make sure their children come to school.

“We learned from COVID — we need to be in school,” Terry said.