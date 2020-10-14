Amherst board receiving blowback from business community on proposed cigarette tax

Cigarettes in the city of Lynchburg are taxed at 35 cents a pack.

Satya Narayan, a small business owner with several employees, wrote in a Sept. 30 email to the board the past few months have been tough with fewer people traveling. He is concerned with losing customers who buy cigarettes along with gas and other items.

“I am barely surviving and don’t need to be unfairly priced out of the market,” Narayan wrote. “I have been on the front line of this [COVID-19] crisis and have been praised for my ability to keep the doors open. Support local businesses in Amherst County by not raising the cigarette [tax].”

Osama Alqablan, a business owner who also wrote to the board on Sept. 30, said putting such a tax on the county’s convenience store community will drive out customers who come to the county specifically to buy cigarettes.

“We all know consumers are looking for the best deals, now more than ever,” Alqablan said in the email. “By placing an additional burden on customers, it will only drive them out of our community.”

Sheetal Chona, owner of Campbell Food Store in Monroe, wrote in a Sept. 30 email the proposed measure is significant.