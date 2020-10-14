Amherst board receiving blowback from business community on proposed cigarette tax

A public hearing for a proposed 27-cent-per-pack tax on cigarettes in Amherst County is planned for the county board of supervisors’ Oct. 20 meeting.
The Virginia General Assembly adopted legislation this year allowing counties to enact cigarette taxes beginning July 2021. County Administrator Dean Rodgers recently told the board the county anticipates the tax would generate $1 million or more, a revenue stream that could be used for future capital improvement projects. The move could also reduce the need to raise the real estate tax, the county’s main revenue source, Rodgers has said.
The proposed measure has drawn several recent letters and emails of opposition submitted to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors.
“This seems to be [a] way for the board to raise money on the backs of hard working people from Amherst County,” Raj Shah, a county business operator, said in a Sept. 30 email to the board. “I have been in Amherst County for a long time and I like our community. We are all hard working people, trying to run our business and then something like this comes along.”
Shah wrote he believes the tax would have detrimental effects on businesses and he can’t afford losing customers.
“I have built my business by being competitive. I believe this is anti-competitive,” Shah said in the email. “We need [county] officials who support fair business practices and promote our community. This will drive people to shop elsewhere and I don’t need that for my business.”
Cigarettes in the city of Lynchburg are taxed at 35 cents a pack.
Satya Narayan, a small business owner with several employees, wrote in a Sept. 30 email to the board the past few months have been tough with fewer people traveling. He is concerned with losing customers who buy cigarettes along with gas and other items.
“I am barely surviving and don’t need to be unfairly priced out of the market,” Narayan wrote. “I have been on the front line of this [COVID-19] crisis and have been praised for my ability to keep the doors open. Support local businesses in Amherst County by not raising the cigarette [tax].”
Osama Alqablan, a business owner who also wrote to the board on Sept. 30, said putting such a tax on the county’s convenience store community will drive out customers who come to the county specifically to buy cigarettes.
“We all know consumers are looking for the best deals, now more than ever,” Alqablan said in the email. “By placing an additional burden on customers, it will only drive them out of our community.”
Sheetal Chona, owner of Campbell Food Store in Monroe, wrote in a Sept. 30 email the proposed measure is significant.
“I don’t want excessive taxes for anyone, especially members of our own community,” Chona wrote. “I support leaders who are fiscally responsible with tax dollars, not people who look to grab revenue everywhere they can. Raising taxes on cigarettes is a regressive tax. It is time to get our spending in order and not rely on the people of Amherst County to provide a bail-out for uncontrollable spending.”
A few of the business owners who emailed the board said the tax plan contradicts the county’s strong business-friendly stance and recently enacted initiatives.
Thomas A. Briant, executive director of the National Association of Tobacco Outlets, or NATO, which represents more than 60,000 retail stores throughout the country, including several in Amherst County, also strongly opposed the potential tax in a Sept. 22 letter to the board.
Briant questioned the timing of the tax during a global pandemic that he said has caused NATO’s convenience store members to lose 45% in gasoline sales and 20% or more in grocery, snack, beverage and tobacco product sales.
“A county tax will mean more lost revenue,” Briant wrote, adding: “The result would be losses far greater than the current combined 65% declines in gasoline and other product sales that retailers have faced during the pandemic and closures. These retailers have done everything possible to survive the pandemic but at some point they cannot absorb more sales declines...”
Supervisor David Pugh said at a recent meeting the county is attractive for cigarette buyers who come to Amherst for cheaper purchases and the county may draw less revenue than projected. Rodgers said the county could tax up to 40 cents a pack.
Rodgers said the potential tax could serve as a solution to the county’s need for a dedicated source of revenue for one-time capital expenditures. He added since it may not be a reliable source of recurring revenue in the county’s budget annual budget process it is slated to serve as a dedicated fund for one-time capital costs, if given approval.
“Like many other counties across Virginia, we lobbied for a long time to get this tax that cities have,” Rodgers said. “...We have kept the tax at or below surrounding localities so that should leave us in a good competitive position with regard to businesses.”
The public hearing takes place at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at the county administration building, 153 Washington St. in Amherst.
