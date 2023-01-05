Amherst board selects Martin as chair, Ayers as vice chair

At its first meeting of the year on Jan. 3, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors selected Tom Martin to serve as chair this year.

Martin, the board’s District 1 representative, has served in the role since January 2020 and was vice chair in 2022. He also is one of the three board members to serve on the Amherst County Service Authority’s board and is chief of the Amherst Fire Department.

“I will do my best to help lead us in 2023,” Martin said just after he was chosen as chair.

The board also selected Jimmy Ayers, the District 3 representative, as vice chair. Ayers, who retired as Amherst County’s sheriff at the end of 2015 after 20 years in that position, has served on the board since January 2016.

Martin, Ayers and Supervisor David Pugh, District 4 representative, are up for re-election this November. Amherst County Sheriff E.W. Viar’s seat also is on the ballot in November along with the District 1, District 3 and District 4 seats and an at-large seat on the Amherst County School Board. John Grieser, Chris Terry, Priscilla Liggon and Ginger Burg currently serve in those roles on the school board.

In other news, the board of supervisors on Jan. 3 appropriated money to reimburse the Amherst Fire Department for $26,000 in recent heat pump repairs at the Amherst Fire Station. Martin abstained from voting because of his ties to the fire department.

Also during the meeting, Supervisor Claudia Tucker said some of her constituents have approached her with the idea of a potential coyote bounty program. State code allows localities to offer a bounty, or reward, for the killing of coyotes that are checked in.

Tucker mentioned a $50 bounty as a possible example of a sort of reimbursement for residents who kill and check in coyotes, a possible incentive she said the board might consider. She inquired if other board members heard from their constituents on the matter.

“The question is: Does the science support it?” Tucker said, adding: “The science would say the more you kill them, the more they multiply.”

She said she knows of a county man who killed 86 coyotes in a single night.

No decisions were made and Tucker mentioned the possible measure during a section of the agenda reserved for other matters from the board of supervisors.

Interim County Administrator Jeremy Bryant said he has polled surrounding localities to see if they administer bounties and he will share those responses with the board at a later time.