In hopes of improving the appearance of the U.S. 29 corridor, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors has agreed to move forward with hiring a new employee in public works. But the board stopped short of backing a new fire marshal position in the upcoming fiscal year 2024 budget.

The board reviewed projected figures during its March 7 meeting. Revenues are forecasted at $56.1 million and expenditures are at $56 million, leaving a remaining positive balance of $139,455. The proposed budget set to begin July 1 includes a 7% pay raise for county employees and a 20% reduction in the personal property tax for vehicles, which according to Interim County Administrator Jeremy Bryant will return more than $2 million in taxes to county residents. No tax increases are planned.

Two dispatcher positions at a cost of $107,200 and two Mill Creek Park attendants, which combined cost just more than $16,600, would be funded from two sources apart from the county’s general fund, Bryant said. The dispatchers would be covered through an E-911 recurring funding source and the park attendants through Forest Sustainability funding, which Bryant said is expected to potentially go up significantly in the next Virginia General Assembly session.

The board agreed those dispatcher and park attendants positions can go forward, since recurring money apart from the general fund covers them. Bryant recommended funding a fire marshal position, a role the board has debated for a few years and is projected to cost $245,000.

Bryant also recommended a public works employee at an annual cost of $43,200 and a one-time $35,000 vehicle expense, dedicated to code enforcement on U.S. 29, picking up trash and doing anything related to making that corridor look better.

“The roads are a major problem,” Bryant told supervisors. “I don’t think this solves all of our problems but I think it puts a person on the ground that we can call to, that we can get out if there’s a bag of trash that blows out, and work the corridor, work mainly our gateways.”

Beautification of U.S. 29 Business, the county’s main corridor, has received major emphasis from county officials in recent years and a committee regularly meets to work on that initiative. However, Bryant and supervisors said the roadway’s appearance needs more attention.

“There’s areas that just look terrible,” Bryant said, adding of the new position: “We think that would make a major difference in the corridor.”

Bryant said the county has seen a major increase in attendance at the Mill Creek park with a public beach and other improvements in that area. Park attendants pick up trash, clean and check bathrooms, patrol the park and provide a county presence during the height of recreational use from early May through late September, according to county documents.

Merit pay bonuses for employees in the amount of $224,400 and a retirement match for employees in the amount of $72,000 are two potential measures being pushed to the fiscal year 2025 budget for consideration, according to Bryant’s presentation. The 2023-24 budget proposes a major local funding increase of $2.5 million to Amherst County Public Schools.

Supervisor David Pugh said he thinks the budget takes care of county staff with the pay raise and he is leery of supporting any new positions, adding the county has appeared to operate OK without the fire marshal position. He said with other issues facing the county, including potential additional expenses at the county landfill, he supports not spending general fund money on that post.

“Adding more personnel always means more salary, benefits and administration costs,” Pugh said. “These additional hires could ultimately lead to financial difficulty in the coming years and higher taxes. We’re suffering from high inflation at the moment. We all see it. Ultimately, that’s a sign of uncertainty in the economic environment and the potential of a recession is a real concern.”

Concerned about an economic slowdown, Pugh noted the financial pinch many county residents are feeling.

“Our families are certainly struggling to maintain the current standard of living, especially with higher grocery bills, utility bills, power, water, sewer, you name it,” Pugh said. “It certainly has been a cause of frustration and pain for many people.”

Though the need for the fire marshal is warranted, Pugh said he doesn’t think the county should hire more than necessary, in order to control costs.

“I just think that we’re setting ourselves up for a big tax increase in the coming years,” Pugh said.

The board's consensus was not to support adding the fire marshal position this upcoming fiscal year. Supervisor Claudia Tucker was absent from the discussion.

Though Pugh joined in a consensus direction to staff to include the U.S. 29-focused public works position, he said he would like to hear from the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office on why inmates at the local jail are not being used in roadway cleanup to the extent they have been in the past.

Supervisor Drew Wade said if the public works post for the roadway isn’t working out, the board can eliminate it down the road.

“Obviously, what we are doing today isn’t working,” Wade said. “There’s litter everywhere.”

Supervisor Jimmy Ayers said the highway’s appearance is “appalling.”

“The condition of our roadways and what our county looks like, it’s pretty embarrassing,” Ayers said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve seen it appear as it does now and it doesn’t have to be that way.”

Ayers, who served as Amherst County sheriff from 1995 to 2015, said the county spends about $1.8 million per year to house inmates at the Amherst Adult Detention Center in Madison Heights and they can be used to a certain extent in cleaning up the roads.

“Whatever we need to do to clean our community up, I support that 100%,” Ayers said.

Bryant said he has been informed there is a lack of qualified inmates who can help clean the roadways and sheriff’s deputies often have courthouse duties.

Tom Martin, the board’s chair, said his concern is putting too much expectation on a single person for U.S. 29’s overall appearance.

“It’s a very dangerous position. I think it could be a lot of liability there for the county,” Martin said.

Martin said he agrees action is needed for the corridor but isn’t sold this position will fix it.

“I think it’s worth a try, Mr. Chairman,” Ayers said. “We have to do something.”