Amherst board's opt-in measure on sexually explicit material policy draws concerns from educators

A recent policy of notifying parents of sexually explicit material in Amherst County Public Schools, which the county’s school board approved in December, received criticism from a trio of high school educators during the board’s Jan. 12 meeting.

The new policy includes an “opt in” measure that some school board members said is needed to give parents more say in what their children are learning. A committee appointed to develop the policy prior to the Dec. 8 vote met six times and local school boards, by state law, were directed to have policies in place by Jan. 1.

The policy ensures parents are notified of sexually explicit content, permits them to review such content and offers alternatives at the request of a parent.

Kathleen Ayau, chair of the English department at Amherst County High School who has worked there 28 years, raised concerns of the opt-in measure during public comments presented to the board Jan. 12.

“We believe that this new policy is a distraction and a non-issue,” Ayau said. “I can say with reasonable confidence that no English teacher is currently or has recently taught any sexually explicit material in the English department. We are trained professionals, we choose materials wisely and would like to be respected and trusted as such.”

Ayau said she and other educators feel he opt-in policy is misguided.

“We are cognizant of the fact that we are teaching minors and we do not seek to teach salacious or lewd materials,” Ayau said.

Ayau said an opt-out policy works better because it less burdensome and time-consuming for teachers in sending out forms and keeping track of them. She asked the board if it is willing to pay her and other teachers for the additional work of grading two sets of lessons, referring to the opt-in measure as a “hassle.”

It was dismaying and puzzling the department was not consulted about a policy change that affects it immensely, Ayau said.

“We feel discredited and distrusted by the school board,” Ayau said.

She asked that the policy be changed to an opt-out measure, which she said ensures that concerned parents are attentive in sending back correspondence and is much more manageable for staff.

Ayau said 11 books at the library have been challenged as far as the content and more may be on the way, which she raised concern with. She said librarians do not make decisions in a vacuum and are obligated to choose materials based on needs of a diverse student population.

“Let’s have faith in our librarians,” Ayau said.

She told the board school employees are dealing with effects of learning loss during the pandemic and other pressures.

“When I think of the pressing needs within our schools, I do not believe the countless hours it will take my principal and other staff to review these books is worth it,” Ayau said. “I’m really asking for a reality check here.”

Two other speakers joined Ayau in expressing their view that the opt-in is unnecessary.

Cheryl Fails, who also teaches at the high school, said she supports the English department and those who worked hard to draft a policy that relates to Virginia Department of Education code.

“I am asking that we do revisit some of the language in that policy because we believe some of it may be ambiguous,” Fails told the board.

Fails reiterated sexually explicit material is not taught in the high school’s classrooms and endorsed the opt-out policy. She asked the board to support teachers and said the high school’s English and history departments have 318 years of combined staff experience.

“Please consider our expertise and revisit this policy,” Fails said.

Board member Eric Orasi said the board hears the teachers and the Amherst community on a range of concerns.

“Policy can be changed,” Orasi said. “It’s there for us as a dialogue.”

Orasi said a “keep it clean” approach to materials will result in not having to worry about opting people in and out.

“As long as we continue to keep things the way we should, the opt-in platform shouldn’t have an effect on any of those teachers,” Orasi said. “There is some verbiage that will be addressed, I’m sure. And we will be waiting for more comments and revisiting that policy.”

Board member Dawn Justice, who championed the opt-in measure, thanked the speakers for their input on the matter.

“What I hear loudest is we don’t have sexually explicit instructional materials in our classrooms and that’s the way it should be,” Justice said. “The opt-in would be for that ‘what-if’ situation. It is establishing a policy for that rogue, hopefully-won’t-happen event, where there is a material like that and we have the opt-in version for parents so that, just like a field trip, we get permission from them before we are teaching something that may not be age-appropriate.”

On challenging library books, Justice said from her perspective as a board member she would urge the district to revisit its reading policy and be able to show how any sexually explicit content contributes to the division’s goals.

“...What is our de-selection policy and what is the standard for our selection policy?” Justice asked. “I would like to see those procedures as a board member.”

Vice Chair Abby Thompson agreed with a concern from Fails some of language in the policy is ambiguous. Chair Chris Terry said the board hears the concerns.

“We as a board will look at that and see what we can do,” Terry said.