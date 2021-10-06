 Skip to main content
Amherst chamber announces annual awards
Amherst chamber announces annual awards

20201001_amh_news_veteran_p6

Stephanie Gerber, center, sits during a September 2020 meeting of the Amherst VFW Post 9877 in Monroe. The VFW Post recently was named the nonprofit of the year by the Amherst County Chamber of Commerce.  

 Lee Luther Jr.

The Amherst County Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards presentation Sept. 23. The winners were announced live via the chamber’s Facebook page as the chamber’s board of directors decided to forgo an in-person dinner with the recent surge of COVID-19 cases.

The winners included:

New Business: The Vintage Loft

Small Business: Foxy Nails

Medium Size Business: Wall Construction

Large Business: Bank of the James

Nonprofit: VFW Post 9877

Citizen of the Year: Dr. Rob Arnold, Superintendent of Amherst County Public Schools.

The Harry L. Day Jr. Award for Outstanding Community Service was posthumously awarded to the late Lee Cobb, reflecting his many years of service to Amherst County working with the Economic Development Authority.

“We solicited nominations from our community and they did not disappoint!” said Chamber President Sabrina Kennon in a statement.

“It is always a pleasure recognizing businesses who stand out and make Amherst a great place to live, work, play, and serve.”

