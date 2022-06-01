Amherst chamber celebrates business awards dinner in person

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, the Amherst County Chamber of Commerce celebrated its annual awards dinner at Sweet Briar College on May 26.

The chamber’s 20th annual awards dinner drew a festive turnout that Sabrina Kennon, the organization’s president, said was paramount in maintaining the personal connection among many businesses and stakeholders in Amherst. In the past two years the event was held virtually.

“Electronic communication is wonderful, but there’s nothing quite like being in a room with your colleagues and your comrades, getting to shake hands and hug people,” said Kennon. “That personal touch is so important.”

Kennon said it was great to be in the room with such a lively group of supporters of the county for a night of fellowship and friendly conversations.

The chamber celebrated the life of Bill Wydner, who for many years operated the former Amherst Milling Co. on Union Hill Road in Amherst and was well known in the county in that role. Wydner, also a former Amherst Town Fire Department chief, died earlier this month.

Others honored during the event included John Boon, who received the Citizen of the Year award, and Beverly Jones, a retired longtime Amherst County Public Schools educator who currently serves on the Amherst County Planning Commission and who was the recipient of the chamber’s 2022 Harry L. Day, Jr. award.

Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold also received his Citizen of the Year award for 2021 during the dinner.

Camp Trapezium, a brewery and restaurant that opened last year, and Waukeshaw Development, the company that runs it in the restored former Amherst Milling Co. structure, received the New Business of the Year award. The Clifford Ruritan Club also was honored as the chamber’s Nonprofit of the Year.

Other awards included:

Small business: Steve Drummond of Drummond Electrical, Inc.

Medium business: Biscuitville, Madison Heights

Large business: Cooper Steel of Virginia, LLC.

