The Amherst County Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Dinner will be an in-person event on May 25, in Prothro Dining at Sweet Briar College.

The Chamber has served county businesses since 1973 with such innovative programs as Member Minutes and Chamber Chats, which spotlight local businesses.

The 21st Business Appreciation Awards Ceremony and dinner is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale with the Amherst County Chamber of Commerce.

“We look forward to be being back in person for this event as we highlight the shining stars of Amherst County,” Sabrina Kennon, the Chamber’s president, said in a news release.

Nominations are open through April 14. If you would like to nominate a business, email sabrina.kennon@gmail.com or stop by the Amherst County Visitor Center in the Depot at 328 Richmond Hwy., Amherst.