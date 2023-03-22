The Amherst County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a March Membership Drive.

The chamber been serving businesses in Amherst County since 1973 with such innovative programs as Member Minutes and Chamber Chats, which spotlight local businesses. Currently serving over 200 members, the ACCC helps businesses gain visibility through their social media, the Business Directory on its website, and a weekly newsletter with over 700 subscribers.

Other benefits of membership include credibility, advocacy, networking and more. By investing in the chamber, local businesses both small and large are supporting the Amherst community and those who want to do business in the county through projects that focus on community need, events that connect the community and businesses and partnerships with groups/organizations.

The ACCC is offering special rates for new members who join in March, and for current members, an opportunity to win a $100 gift card for referring new members. If you would like to learn more, please call (434) 946-0990, email information@amherstvachamber.com or stop by the Amherst County Visitor Center in the Depot at 328 Richmond Hwy., Amherst.

—From Staff Reports