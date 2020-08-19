Amherst Chamber of Commerce hosts annual business awards virtually

In a departure from the norm of mingling face to face, shoulder to shoulder at Sweet Briar College’s campus dining hall, the Amherst County Chamber of Commerce held a virtual business appreciation awards session Aug. 12.

The chamber usually celebrates the spring tradition with a dinner at Sweet Briar, but because of the coranvirus pandemic it held an online event streamed on its official Facebook page.

“Given us the hand 2020 has dealt us, we simply had to find another way,” Sabrina Kennon, the chamber’s president, said of taking the event to a virtual platform. “2020 has been tough, but so was Amherst and her wonderful citizens.”

Kennon thanked the chamber’s sponsors for their support during such a difficult time. Businesses are doing their best to adapt, adjust and survive the pandemic, she said.

“One thing about our Amherst, we will help pull each other up and through to the other side of 2020,” Kennon said.

The Amherst Fire Department won the award for nonprofit of the year. The department led the Pledge of Allegiance via video with its recently dedicated Engine 11 fire truck in front of the steps of the Amherst County courthouse.

Drummond Electrical Inc. was named small business of the year, Integrated Technology Group was named medium-sized business of the year, Food Lion, Seminole Plaza won large business of the year and Elite Realty was named business of the year.

Lori Saunders, assistant director of the Economic Development Authority of Amherst County, was given the Harry L. Day, Jr. award in recognition of her contributions to the local business community.