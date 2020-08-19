Amherst Chamber of Commerce hosts annual business awards virtually

In a departure from the norm of mingling face to face, shoulder to shoulder at Sweet Briar College’s campus dining hall, the Amherst County Chamber of Commerce held a virtual business appreciation awards session Aug. 12.
The chamber usually celebrates the spring tradition with a dinner at Sweet Briar, but because of the coranvirus pandemic it held an online event streamed on its official Facebook page.
“Given us the hand 2020 has dealt us, we simply had to find another way,” Sabrina Kennon, the chamber’s president, said of taking the event to a virtual platform. “2020 has been tough, but so was Amherst and her wonderful citizens.”
Kennon thanked the chamber’s sponsors for their support during such a difficult time. Businesses are doing their best to adapt, adjust and survive the pandemic, she said.
“One thing about our Amherst, we will help pull each other up and through to the other side of 2020,” Kennon said.
The Amherst Fire Department won the award for nonprofit of the year. The department led the Pledge of Allegiance via video with its recently dedicated Engine 11 fire truck in front of the steps of the Amherst County courthouse.
Drummond Electrical Inc. was named small business of the year, Integrated Technology Group was named medium-sized business of the year, Food Lion, Seminole Plaza won large business of the year and Elite Realty was named business of the year.
Lori Saunders, assistant director of the Economic Development Authority of Amherst County, was given the Harry L. Day, Jr. award in recognition of her contributions to the local business community.
Kennon said Saunders has performed many tasks for the county, such as guiding participants in Leadership Amherst, a civic participation program that kicked off in fall 2017; taking part in efforts to beautify U.S. 29 Business and advocating for grants to help businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“She is a strong and steady beacon of light,” Kennon said of Saunders.
The inaugural Citizen of the Year award was given to Rob Arnold, superintendent of Amherst County Public Schools.
Kennon described Arnold, who is beginning his third school year steering the Amherst division of about 4,000 students, as “the epitome of a true community servant” who balances his career, family time and community service. She complimented his presence in local government and business board rooms, town halls, school events and sporting activities, among other duties, and “always advocating for our students, especially for equitable Internet access.”
“Dr. Arnold, we are thankful to have you at the helm of our Amherst County Public Schools and we appreciate your dedication to Amherst County,” Kennon said.
Arnold said in a later interview he is honored to receive the recognition and thanked the division’s employees for their hard work.
“It’s an absolute privilege to serve this community,” Arnold said. “I’m only as good as the people around me, and they’re doing a great job.”
Arnold said the school system has a great relationship with the Amherst business community. School officials are working hard to get students back in school amid a barrage of safety protocols and procedures to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 as much as possible during the pandemic, an effort driven in part to help parents and families get back to work.
“Through all of this, they have been supportive of us and helpful in getting us where need to be,” Arnold said of the county’s businesses. “We’re doing everything we can to get in [school].”
Kennon said in closing remarks it is hopeful for the chamber’s awards ceremony to return to Sweet Briar in 2021 so business representatives can again fellowship in person.
