Forty years after joining the Amherst Circuit Court Clerk’s office, Deborah Coffey Mozingo, the county’s circuit court clerk, has filed to run for a second eight-year term in the position.

Mozingo had more than 30 years experience as chief deputy clerk and deputy clerk prior to becoming Amherst Circuit Court Clerk in January 2016.

“Working with people is my passion and I’ve always loved this job since day one,” Mozingo said.

She said she enjoys working with the many citizens who visit the Amherst courthouse daily as well as the attorneys, real estate agents, land surveyors and paralegals.

Mozingo started in the office in early 1983 and worked under her predecessor, Roy Mayo, who served the circuit court clerk role since 1984. She oversees an office of six employees that run a wide range of court services such as recording real estate transfers, issuing marriage licenses, recording and probating wills, tracking court hearings, filing appeals for cases and handling legal paperwork for divorces, adoptions and concealed carry weapon permits, among others.

“I’ve been blessed to have a great staff,” Mozingo said. “Without them, it wouldn’t be possible.”

Mozingo said she has led an extensive effort to upgrade the clerk’s office computer system and streamline the filing of all legal documents.

“My experience and training have taught me how the work should be done and how to lead it effectively and passionately,” Mozingo said in a statement.

She said she used available grants to restore and preserve county books of legal documents dating back as far as 1761 and has worked on a county project preserving and indexing records from 1869 to 1912. With support of the Library of Virginia and Amherst County officials, Mozingo also has worked to restore and computerize deed and plat books to make research easier and more accessible, she said.

She said she is “well versed” and enjoys handling all aspects of the clerk’s office.

The general election is Nov. 7. The filing deadline for candidacy in a variety of local races, including the county’s constitutional offices, is June 20.