Amherst County’s projected fiscal year 2023-24 budget has no tax increases, gives $2.5 million more to the county’s public school system and is poised to give county employees a 7% pay increase.

Interim County Administrator Jeremy Bryant presented the figures to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors on Feb. 21. Revenue is projected at $56.1 million and expenses are forecasted at $55.9 million, which would result in a surplus of $165,539, according to Bryant’s presentation.

“We’ve had minimal growth in real estate tax revenues,” Bryant said. “We’ve been down some in real estate taxes.”

Real estate tax brings in 29% of county revenue, figures show. Bryant attributes the slight drop to two factors: the county reassesses real estate every six years, with the most recent reassessment coming in 2020, so unlike some localities the county has missed the bubble for inflated real estate values. Plus, permanently disabled veterans and their spouses now receive a 100% homestead exemption and pay no real estate tax on their primary home.

Bryant said development-related permits are leveling off some compared to recent years, which affects revenue; the county is receiving increased federal and state assistance for Department of Social Services operations; and most other revenue sources have seen incremental growth.

The budget plan, which begins July 1, also proposes a 20% personal property tax rebate for county residents on vehicles and motorcycles. Personal property tax growth of 3% is from somewhat inflated values to vehicles and is expected to level off next year, Bryant said.

“It is anticipated that values will reach a new normal in 2024,” Bryant said.

Personal property accounts for 27% of the county’s revenue and real and property taxes overall bring in $31.5 million to the county’s coffers, the figures show. State revenue to the county is 13% of the budget while federal revenue is 4%, and those two sources combined bring in $9.6 million.

The board approved a 20% rebate on personal property last year with a 1% reduction equating to $118,000, according to Bryant. This upcoming fiscal year, a 1% reduction, based on the inflated values, is estimated at $137,413. In the current fiscal year, $2.3 million was returned to residents for vehicles and motorcycles and the upcoming budget is set to return $2.7 million to residents.

The proposed budget includes a market study adjustment for staff based on changing to a 40-hour workweek from a 37.5-hour workweek and a new medic unit for the public safety department.

“In our studies we learned that most localities do a 40-hour workweek,” Bryant said. “Our market study adjustment is based on that.”

Bryant said the county is focused on getting staff to market average with pay adjustments and the 7% raise is needed as recruiting and keeping quality staff becomes more challenging.

“We desire to stay market competitive with other localities,” Bryant said.

Local spending for public education, with the 18% proposed increase, is at $16.5 million and public safety spending is proposed at $13.6 million. Education and public safety are the two biggest spending items for the county at 29% and 24% respectively, figures show.

Tom Martin, the board’s chair, asked what the 18% increase for schools would cover. Bryant said it mostly is to help the school system cover pay raises for all employees, as state funding for more compensation doesn’t cover all of the schools’ staff, and operational needs as fuel and electric costs are on the rise.

“We learned that in December alone their electric bill was $40,000 more than the previous December,” Bryant said of the schools.

Significant items in the budget proposal include a $250,000 increase for the local jail and juvenile detention, a $250,000 hike in fuel costs, $350,000 more in health insurance, $924,000 to implement the market study compensation measure and $1.1 million to cover the planned 7% pay raise.

The county’s unemployment rate is almost at pre-pandemic levels at 3.7%, based on data from the Virginia Employment Commission, which makes recruiting county staff more difficult, according to Bryant’s presentation. The county government also saw a 17% turnover rate in 2022, or just more than 43 workers, among its full-time staff, Bryant said.

“Generally speaking, anything over 15% is high,” Bryant said.

Figures are expected to be finalized March 28, he said, and at that point a public hearing on the budget plan will be set.