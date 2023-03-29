Amherst County will hold a public hearing soon on proposed changes to the county’s zoning ordinance for the Mixed Use/Traditional Neighborhood Development district, a measure that will allow for more density in the planned Madison Heights Town Centre development.

The Amherst County Planning Commission recently directed the county department of community development to proceed with planned amendments to MU/TND zoning standards.

Sam Patel, developer of the Madison Heights Town Centre Project, an envisioned mixed use residential and commercial neighborhood on more than 150 acres on U.S. 29 Business just north of the Seminole Plaza shopping center, seeks the changes as the project moves forward.

In 2022, the county’s board of supervisors approved rezoning and special exception permits for the major development that according to the application lays out plans for about 100 single-family homes, 250 patio homes, 250 townhomes and 450 apartments. The development also includes multi-family apartment buildings with 108 units, garages, a clubhouse and a pool.

The majority of the land was rezoned from General Commercial (B-2) and Industrial (M-1) to MU/TND, a first of its kind for the county. The project also lays out a central park, a range of potential civic uses and 75,000 square feet of commercial spaces, according to the application.

Tyler Creasy, co-director of community development, has said Patel’s goal for the zoning changes is to build smaller lots with more density in the development. One particular change is allowing up to 25 units per net acre, rather than 10, for multi-family residential uses on the upper floor of a building with the ground floor designated for commercial use.

“The advantage is that he is able to get more apartments above his commercial proposed uses,” Creasy said. “If he increases it to 25 units he’s allowed to have more apartments on top of those commercial use structures.”

Other proposed changes affect square footage allowed as the lots and structures are built out.

Commission member Michael Bryant said he thinks allowing for more density gives developers more ability to build out such large-scale mixed-use projects.

“The whole point of these zoning districts is to max it out,” Bryant said. “It allows developers more flexibility.”

The intent of the MU/TND district is to facilitate developments that feature a mix of land uses and building type closely linked by a network of streets, sidewalks, bikeways, formal and informal open spaces and trails.

Patel also seeks an inclusion on accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, according to Creasy, who described them as “mother-in-law suites.”

“You could have a tiny house in the back,” Creasy has said. “It would allow you to pretty much have two dwellings on a pretty small lot.”

Creasy said if the zoning code changes are approved Patel would have to come back before the commission to amend the development’s master plan, a process requiring public hearings by that body and the board of supervisors.

Commissioners noted much work has gone into planning the development.

“He’s chasing a curve,” Bryant said of the density-related measures Patel seeks.

Amherst County Public Schools officials have discussed the need to plan ahead for an expected increase in students from when the Madison Heights Town Centre, and at least one other separate planned residential development about a few miles south, builds out. ACPS is planning an eight-classroom addition to Elon Elementary School as a result of current limited space and anticipated development in Madison Heights.