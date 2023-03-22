For 65 years, the bright smiling face of Helen Williams has greeted residents in Amherst County’s cooperative extension, a program administered through Virginia Tech.

“Miss Helen,” as she was affectionately known, was in an institution in that office and was Virginia Tech’s longest serving employee in its history, said Karen Tanner, unit coordinator family and consumer service agent in the Amherst Virginia Cooperative Extension office in Amherst. Williams, a lifelong resident of the county, died March 11 at age 83, a month after retiring from the office she served in since March 1957.

A longtime Hokie fan, she attended her first Virginia Tech football game in person in 2016, making the trip to Lane Stadium in Blacksburg. Williams said in a 2016 interview with the New Era-Progress attending the game, a 49-0 home victory, “just made my day.”

Williams said in a 2016 interview a lot of people had been telling her how good it was to see a game in person versus watching it on TV.

Williams served at the Extension Office in Amherst as an unit administrator assistant and moved to various locations in those decades, including the current location in the basement of the county office building next to the historic front portion of the Amherst courthouse.

“Helen B. Williams was a legend here in Amherst County,” Tanner said. “She loved her family, she loved her Extension family, as she called us; she loved Jesus, and she loved her Hokies.”

Over 65 years, Williams did probably every role the Extension Office has available in some way, shape or form, Tanner said. Williams also worked for the office during the era of segregation.

“She taught us that we’ve just got to keep going and keep serving and keep being part of the community,” Tanner said. “This was her family. She loved her job.”

Tanner said when she had the privilege of riding with Williams to 4-H camp in Appomattox County she enjoyed hearing her many stories over the years. Williams was in charge of the girls’ bunkhouse at the 4-H camp and highly enjoyed interacting with youth, Tanner said.

The community loved interacting with Williams also, she said.

“They were always greeted by Helen’s sweet voice,” Williams said. “Helen always made us feel good. She was a staple here.”

Williams loved Beanie Babies and had stashes of them for gifts and displays in the office, and she never came to a meeting without chocolate, Tanner said in recalling fond memories of her.

The office's Amherst Christmas tradition known as “Helen’s Christmas Spectacular” was a big deal with games, good and gifts, Tanner said.

“It meant a lot to Helen,” Tanner said. “Our entire district knew that day was sacred.”

Louis Goldman, program assistant in the Amherst Extension Office, described Williams as “a hoot and a half” and a sweet woman.

“She was just so patient,” Goldman said. “Nothing would get her angry. She was very calm.”

Goldman said his children grew up through the 4-H program and Williams would always ask about them.

“She was always about family,” Goldman said. “This is what she lived for, coming to work all day. She was the face of this office. I can’t recall a day I walked in she wasn’t sitting in there.”

Williams was the most friendly, loving, most accommodating person, Tanner said.

“I don’t think Helen B. Williams knew a stranger. She greeted everybody the same that came through that office,” Tanner said. “Statewide [in Extension] everyone knew who she was.”

In a 2016 interview with the New Era-Progress, Williams said wanted it to make it to 60 years of employment in the extension office. She retired on Feb. 1, Tanner said.

“My work helps keep me healthy and happy and it allows me to fulfill my purpose in life …,” Williams said in the 2016 interview. “It’s just enjoyable to work here at Virginia Tech.”

According to a 2013 Virginia Tech article that hung in Amherst extension’s office, Williams graduated from Central High School, now the location for Amherst Middle School. In her role in the extension office, she helped facilitate the county's youth programs, including the Apple Harvest Festival and the 4-H Haunted Trail each October, and one of her most memorable work experiences was riding a horse for the first time in 2012 during the Central VA Agriculture Appreciation Day, the article stated.

"Helen was a wonderful person and will be greatly missed," Interim County Administrator Jeremy Bryant said. "She supported so many people in the Amherst community and provided an invaluable service to the extension office."

Kevin Irvin, a retired Amherst 4-H Extension Agent for 26 years, said Williams was a highly devoted employee with a cheerful attitude that flowed out to everyone who called or stopped by the office.

"She was the heart and soul of our office," Irvin said. "She loved her job, loved working with children, loved her Virginia Tech. She was like a mother to me. I talked to her almost every day, even after I retired in August 2022. I will miss her badly. She was the kindest person I have ever known."

Irvin also remembers Williams' deep love for others. "Serving people was her calling and she embraced it," he said.

Tanner said when she first interviewed for her position more than a decade ago she wanted to work with Williams, who made an immediate impression on her with her kindness.

"I feel like I lost one of my mamas," Tanner said. "She really took care of us."

A celebration of Williams' life will be held at 1 p.m. March 25 at Mt Olive Baptist Church in Amherst with Pastor Kelvin Brown officiating.