Amherst council appropriates $46K for emergency roof project

Amherst Town Council voted during its March 10 meeting to appropriate $46,500 from the town’s reserves for an emergency roof replacement project.
The municipal building at 174 South Main St. suffered water damage in the council chambers through a recent weather-related event, Town Manager Sara Carter has said. The late January storm caused damage to the roof’s metal framework and council chambers had the worst of interior damage, she said.
The town procured Craftsman Roofing Services for the roof replacement project and submitted an insurance claim, according to documents before council. Carter said the general fund reserve is $1.8 million. Carter said the town anticipates insurance will cover some of the interior repairs but does yet know about the roof.
For past two months council has held meetings in the Amherst County administration building on Washington Street. Carter said the council chamber room could be back in service next month.
Council also during the meeting scheduled a public hearing on the town’s 2021-’22 fiscal year budget, which will be held 7 p.m. April 14. Adoption of the budget that takes effect July 1 is planned in May.
Vice Mayor Rachel Carton, a member of the town’s finance committee, said council likely will have to use reserves to balance the general fund in the upcoming budget.
“Our budget for next year is very tight,” said Carton.
Council cuts donation to Second Stage Amherst in split vote
One fiscal cut council agreed to in a 3-2 split vote is not donating $3,000 to Second Stage Amherst, a nonprofit that opened its doors in spring 2015. Carton said she did not feel comfortable donating the amount with the fiscal challenges the town faces.
“We’ve got to make some cuts and this is one of them,” Carton said. “My recommendation is we can’t support it.”
Carton added the town has given money to organization in recent years as a way to encourage it to get up on its feet and she feels that has been accomplished.
“I would like to cut where we can so we can be fiscally responsible,” council member Sharon Turner, who also serves on the committee, said. “I just feel like with things being so tight we had to look at some cuts that were difficult but necessary.”
Council member Kenneth Bunch joined Turner and Carton in voting against the donation while speaking of the anticipated need to balance figures with reserves, which he views as like a credit. “I don’t want to borrow money to donate money,” Bunch said. “If we can’t afford it, I don’t think it’s responsible.”
Council member Janice Wheaton said Second Stage provides a positive outlet for entertainment and activity in the community and she would like to continue the investment, though she understands the fiscal constraints. “I think it’s a great thing,” she said of the nonprofit’s presence in the town.
The town contributed $2,750 to Second Stage in its current budget. Council member Ken Watts said he has mixed thoughts on the measure and the nonprofit can bring its request back in 2022.
“The door is always open to them next year if we’re in better shape,” Watts said.