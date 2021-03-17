Amherst council appropriates $46K for emergency roof project

“Our budget for next year is very tight,” said Carton.

Council cuts donation to Second Stage Amherst in split vote

One fiscal cut council agreed to in a 3-2 split vote is not donating $3,000 to Second Stage Amherst, a nonprofit that opened its doors in spring 2015. Carton said she did not feel comfortable donating the amount with the fiscal challenges the town faces.

“We’ve got to make some cuts and this is one of them,” Carton said. “My recommendation is we can’t support it.”

Carton added the town has given money to organization in recent years as a way to encourage it to get up on its feet and she feels that has been accomplished.

“I would like to cut where we can so we can be fiscally responsible,” council member Sharon Turner, who also serves on the committee, said. “I just feel like with things being so tight we had to look at some cuts that were difficult but necessary.”

Council member Kenneth Bunch joined Turner and Carton in voting against the donation while speaking of the anticipated need to balance figures with reserves, which he views as like a credit. “I don’t want to borrow money to donate money,” Bunch said. “If we can’t afford it, I don’t think it’s responsible.”