Amherst council approves regional hazard mitigation plan

First created in 2006, the plan includes strategies to prepare for disasters and must be updated every five years. Hitchcock said strategies are not financial commitments from localities, but are to simply measures that can be taken. Just more than a dozen strategies unique to the town of Amherst are identified in the plan, she said.

FEMA approved the plan in January pending adoption from participating localities, Hitchcock said.

Also during the meeting, Amherst Town Manager Sara Carter said the town intends to pursue state grant funds for the purpose of adding a generator to a water tank on Waugh’s Ferry Road. The town’s intent was for the generator’s inclusion in the town’s water treatment plant renovation project, but Carter said it was left out when the overall bid was higher than anticipated.

The Waugh’s Ferry tank supplies water to Sweet Briar College, Carter said. “And we’ve always felt like this was a public safety issue, that we do not have water to [supply] Sweet Briar if we have a power outage at the water tank.”

Carter said a generator could be brought to the site during outages, but for the long-term sustainability of the town’s utility system a permanent generator is needed. The town is using the engineering work already done for pursuing the generator project, a line item of $150,000, in pursuing state grant opportunities, Carter said.

