Amherst council candidates lay out platform, vision ahead of Nov. 3 election

Four candidates are on the ballot for a trio of Amherst Town Council seats in the Nov. 3 election.
Vice Mayor Rachel Carton and Councilman Kenneth Bunch each are seeking a third term while Sharon W. Turner and R.A. “Tony” Robertson also are running. Councilwoman Sarah Ogden, who took office in January 2019, is not seeking a second term. Turner previously served as an interim council member for several months in 2019.
The three elected will serve fours years, rather than two, following a change to staggered, four-year terms approved in 2018 and already in effect for the mayor and two other council seats.
The candidates recently responded to questions from the New Era-Progress on the election. Bunch did not respond by press time. Reached for comment in June, he said he feels the town is running like a “well-oiled machine” and council has made investments in utility infrastructure and public safety that is vital in attracting businesses and future growth.
The following is the candidates’ responses:
What do you feel are the most pressing issues facing the Town of Amherst? How do you plan to address them if elected?
Carton: “In my opinion, our most pressing issues for the town are: Our local businesses and owners, making sure we help when possible to ensure they continue to stay in town, and also to bring new businesses and owners to see its benefit in locating within the town’s limits. Also, we need more affordable and accessible housing for our aging community. By this I mean, I would like to see a development/neighborhood that is comprised of one-story duplexes/townhomes or small-scale single-family units that are maintained by the complex, making it very easy for our aging community members to be able to live with peace of mind.”
Robertson: “COVID-19 is definitely a pressing issue within our community. Cases are still quite evident in Amherst County, and we all need to be vigilant to stop the spread. In order to sustain recovery, we must first stop the spread. I believe local governments (everywhere) should do their part in adhering to health guidelines by setting an example and following the suggestions for public safety. The Town of Amherst is not an exception to this. COVID-19 does not discriminate. We all need to work together to lessen the spread and keep each other as safe as possible. Wearing a mask is such a simple precaution. The health of essential workers should not be jeopardized simply because someone does not want to wear a mask. I understand there are exceptions, but overall I believe that people should wear masks in enclosed, public settings. The Town should actively participate in ensuring that all residents have access to preventative supplies.”
Turner: “I believe that COVID-19 and the health as well as the safety of our community are the most pressing issues that our Town citizens are facing. It is important for us to remain resilient as we continue to deal with this pandemic. I believe Town Council should continue to offer support to the citizens as we move forward. I will work with Council to help ensure the safety and well-being of all our citizens.
“Another issue the Town faces is increasing economic growth and maintaining a strong commerce. It is a situation facing many towns and cities around the country. I believe we must maintain the integrity and authenticity of our quaint town while pursuing industry and new business that would enhance our community. If elected, my plan is to work with the Council and the Amherst Industrial Development Authority to promote our Town to increase visibility in hopes of attracting new business.”
COVID-19 has had far-reaching effects this year. What are ways you feel Town Council can help the community recover? What should local government’s role be?
Carton: “So, we have already helped by giving back to our small businesses, CARES Act funding to repay some of their loss due to COVID-19. We are also working on bringing the Christmas Parade back this year, thanks to overwhelming support from the community. I believe local governments role is to encourage and support safety measures, and to always have the interest of our citizens at the forefront of all we do.”
Robertson: “Regarding financial recovery, the Town can assist local businesses by showcasing them. Social media is a huge platform and just a friendly reminder about or a review of open businesses can go a long way. On a more personal level, a modest, temporary reduction in a utility bill or tax break can help all of us stabilize as we restart and expand our local economy. By showing people that you care, trust is established and maintained. Most importantly, Town Council members need to listen to the residents and treat every concern with respect and consideration.”
Turner: “As we navigate this moment in time, Town Council has already adopted policies that are helping the community with recovery efforts. I appreciate their commitment to the community. I feel that Council could consider a short term reduction on fees such as water and sewer to help ease the burden on the residents.
“As we are in unchartered waters, it is unclear what local government’s role will be in the long term. However, I believe Town Council will stay steadfast in their efforts to help serve the community. Just as the Town Council is committed to hosting the Christmas parade, I would like to see the Council find other creative ways to stay connected throughout the year perhaps quarterly events.”
What do you envision for the Town’s future?
Carton: “I envision the town with fiber connectivity, affordable housing for our aging community, affordable housing for our young generation, jobs that bring diversity, opportunities, and prosperity to our citizens, outstanding and competitive education for all ages, a destination for travelers who want to enjoy are natural beauty, connectiveness for walkers, runners, cyclists, young families, college students, and seniors. Overall, I envision a thriving town with the amenities of modern life while keeping our close-knit small-town American values and community.”
Robertson: “Amherst is my home. My main objective is doing what is best for the community as a whole. Honoring the Town’s history and protecting the natural beauty is a priority. I envision the same small town feeling, yet welcoming new ideas, new businesses, and new residents. By being diverse and open-minded, we can promote economic growth while sustaining our integrity.
“As a town, we should be welcoming to new businesses while attracting people for tourism. I would like new residents and visitors to love our town just as much as those of us who have deep family roots in Amherst.”
Turner: “I am hopeful and very encouraged. The Town of Amherst is a special place loved by many. My vision is to see the Town full of life. My hope is to help build on the foundation to help create an infrastructure that would enhance and help the residents of our community. What does that look like; more jobs, more restaurants, more shops, patio homes, great internet access? As this community comes together and moves forward, we can establish a clear vision moving into 2021 and beyond.
“This is a perfect time for us to reflect on the past, glean from the present, so that we as a community can grow and prosper in the future. I truly believe the best is yet to come.”
