Amherst council candidates lay out platform, vision ahead of Nov. 3 election

Robertson: “COVID-19 is definitely a pressing issue within our community. Cases are still quite evident in Amherst County, and we all need to be vigilant to stop the spread. In order to sustain recovery, we must first stop the spread. I believe local governments (everywhere) should do their part in adhering to health guidelines by setting an example and following the suggestions for public safety. The Town of Amherst is not an exception to this. COVID-19 does not discriminate. We all need to work together to lessen the spread and keep each other as safe as possible. Wearing a mask is such a simple precaution. The health of essential workers should not be jeopardized simply because someone does not want to wear a mask. I understand there are exceptions, but overall I believe that people should wear masks in enclosed, public settings. The Town should actively participate in ensuring that all residents have access to preventative supplies.”